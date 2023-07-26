Jack Walsh took a lot of pride in putting on a Dubuque Wahlert baseball jersey the past three seasons.
The senior utility man played a key role on the Golden Eagles’ run to the Iowa Class 3A state championship game as a sophomore and set a state record while helping Wahlert reach the state semifinals this week. And he’s not quite done with his prep career.
Walsh, who will play baseball at Coe College in the fall, will represent his school one last time in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series beginning this weekend in Carroll, Iowa. Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher will guide the Small Schools East squad, which includes Wahlert outfielder Ryan Brosius and Beckman Catholic outfielder Luke Schieltz.
Recommended for you
“I’ve had some pretty great memories from my time at Wahlert, and not just the two state tournament runs,” Walsh said. “I made some great friendships with players and coaches, and my time at Wahlert will always mean a lot to me. It’s pretty cool that I can have an experience like this with a couple of them one more time before I go off to college.
“I’m really looking forward to it.”
Walsh set a single-season state record with 12 saves this season while going 2-1 with a 1.22 ERA, 39 strikeouts and a .156 opponents’ batting average in 28 2/3 innings. The first-team all- also played catcher, third base and shortstop this season while batting .338 (45-for-133) with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 28 RBIs and 20 walks.
Brosius will be playing in his second all-star event in less than a week. After the Eagles bowed out in the state semifinals last Wednesday, he shifted gears to play for the North Squad in the Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The IHSBCA All-Star Series includes 64 of the top seniors in the state.
“It’s really cool to have the opportunity to meet guys from around the state and play with and against a lot of really good ballplayers,” said Brosius, who spoke to former Wahlert teammate Aaron Savary about his 2022 experience in the IHSBCA All-Star Series. “It’s even more special that I get to share the experience with my coach and one of my teammates.
“Aaron said he had a blast last year. They treat you really well the whole week, and you have a chance to play with a really talented team.”
Brosius, a University of Iowa baseball signee and also a three-year varsity contributor, tied for the state lead with 52 stolen bases in 55 attempts while batting .341 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs while walking 21 times. He also went 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Brosius’ older brother, Jake, was selected to play in the 2021 All-Star Series, but the IHSBCA opted not to hold the event because of coronavirus concerns.
Tuescher and the Small Schools East squad got a bit of a head start on the series on Monday. He helped coordinate a quick batting practice session at Dugout Sports, an indoor baseball facility in Cedar Rapids, and the majority of the players attended.
“You always have different little pods of players who know each other, like the Dubuque County guys have played together on the Legion team, but there’s always a little social awkwardness when you first show up for a series like this,” said Tuescher, who served as an assistant at the IHSBCA All-Star Series in 2017. “The weekend is pretty much over by the time you start to feel really comfortable. I think I’m in a little better place as a coach because we went down there (Monday). We won’t have as much of that, ‘Who are you?’ Or ‘Where are you from?’
“This is an experience these guys will never forget, and they’ll build friendships that will last a long time this weekend. It’s an unreal experience.”
Schieltz will be representing Beckman less than a week after leading Beckman to its seventh state baseball championship.
“I’m kind of glad the state championship game wasn’t my last high school game,” said Schieltz, who will play junior college baseball at Lakeland College after competing in football, basketball, soccer, track and baseball for Beckman. “It’s obviously nice to end your high school career on a win, but, at the same time, I just wanted to keep playing baseball and keep representing Beckman as best as I can. It’s pretty cool that I get that opportunity through the All-Star Series.”
Schieltz finished his season with a .439 average (47-for-107), eight doubles, six triples, one home run, 21 RBIs and 24 walks while stealing 14 bases in as many attempts.
The Small Schools East squad also includes Waukon catcher Carter Schellsmidt, the son of former University of Dubuque baseball coach Shane Schellsmidt. Edgewood-Colesburg coach Aaron Hamman will serve as an assistant, and pitcher Cael Funk will also represent the Vikings in Carroll.