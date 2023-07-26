07192023-wahlertvswdbb11-dk.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh looks a runner back during the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament in Iowa City. Walsh was selected to play in the IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

Jack Walsh took a lot of pride in putting on a Dubuque Wahlert baseball jersey the past three seasons.

The senior utility man played a key role on the Golden Eagles’ run to the Iowa Class 3A state championship game as a sophomore and set a state record while helping Wahlert reach the state semifinals this week. And he’s not quite done with his prep career.

