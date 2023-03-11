Seven area wrestlers will be in the Parade of All-Americans tonight.
Three still have a chance of wrestling for a championship.
Loras’ Zeke Smith (157) and Shane Liegel (184), and UW-Platteville’s Tyler Hannah (197) each won quarterfinal matches on Friday night at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships in Roanoke, Va.
Dubuque’s Brady Koontz (125), Dylan Koontz (133) and Darryl Aiello (285), and UW-La Crosse’s Michael Douglas (285), a Wisconsin state medalist from Belmont/Platteville, also secured All-American honors.
Liegel, a three-time Wisconsin state champion from River Valley, is seeking his second national championship after winning the 2021 National Wrestling Coaches Association title. He placed fourth at the 2022 NCAA championships, which returned for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liegel, the second seed, beat Ohio Northern’s Gavin Layman, 5-0, in the opening round before holding off Rochester Institute of Technology’s Colby Giroux, 9-7, in the quarterfinals.
Liegel (33-1) will wrestle sixth-seeded Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (30-6) of Augsburg in this morning’s semifinals.
Smith, the third-seed, won a 2-0 decision over UW-Platteville’s Aiden Brosinski in the first round and followed that up with a 9-7 victory over Alvernia’s Jason Rezac in the quarterfinals. Smith (16-1) will face UW-La Crosse’s second-seeded Nolan Hertel (34-2) in the semifinals.
Hannah, a Wisconsin state champion from Prairie du Chien, beat Adrian’s Dylan Wellbaum, 7-0, in the first round, then pinned Baldwin Wallace’s third-seeded Doug Byrne in 6:12 in the quarterfinals. Hannah (30-5), the sixth-seed, will face Wartburg’s second-seeded Massoma Endene (25-1) in the semis.
Both Koontzes lost in the quarterfinals, but won in the blood round to secure top-eight finishes. Aiello and Douglas each lost in the first round, then won their next two matches to reach the top eight.
Wartburg’s Joe Pins (133), an Iowa state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, UW-Platteville’s Brosinski and Loras’ Gabe Fiser (165) were eliminated in the consolation second round, one win short of earning All-American honors.
Loras’ Eric Kinkaid (141) and Coe’s Jared Voss (197), an Iowa state medalist from West Delaware, were eliminated in the consolation first round.
