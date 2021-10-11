IOWA CITY — Saturday night in Kinnick Stadium was one of those nights that will be remembered forever by the fans and players inside.
The biggest home game in 36 years saw Iowa rally out of a 14-point deficit the only way it knows how: through elite defense and special teams, and a methodical offense that plodded away until finally breaking through.
And, after the then-No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes survived No. 4 Penn State, 23-20, most of the sell-out crowd of 69,250 joined the players on the field for a rowdy celebration.
“That was probably the hardest part about that game, trying to get through that mosh pit,” Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum joked. “I might have a slight concussion from the amount of times I got hit on the head. Just kidding. Don’t tell the trainers.”
Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) moved up to No. 2 in the newest Associated Press rankings after No. 1 Alabama lost. It’s the Hawkeyes’ highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 1985 — the last time Iowa hosted a top-five showdown.
Saturday marked the third time in recent seasons fans have stormed the field, joining Iowa’s 55-24 victory over No. 3 Ohio State in 2017, and a 23-19 win over undefeated and eighth-ranked Minnesota in 2019.
“Today was definitely special,” said Linderbaum, who grew up dreaming about playing for the Hawkeyes about 20 minutes away from Kinnick in Solon. “That’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives. Maybe we won’t remember every single play, but we’ll definitely remember just the experience we had in the locker room, fans on the field — that’s the stuff you appreciate, that’s the stuff you look forward to in competition.”
Cornerback Matt Hankins was a freshman for the Ohio State victory. He still ranks that as the best of the three. It also taught him a valuable lesson.
“It’s always exciting when the fans rush and whatnot,” he said. “But I always tell the young guys, after you experience the first time, I just try to get off the field as quick as possible and get to the locker room.”
So where was he as the crowd blotted out Duke Slater Field?
“In the locker room,” he replied to a burst of laughter.
Safety Jack Koerner was one of the last to make it up the tunnel. He missed out on coach Kirk Ferentz’s postgame speech in the locker room, arriving just in time to sing the fight song.
“But I wouldn’t trade that feeling for the world, being out there high-fiving the fans,” Koerner said. “I remember, I mean I grew up a Hawk fan my whole life, going to Kinnick as a little kid. To high-five so many little kids, screaming ‘go Hawks’ about 150 times is something I’ll never forget, for sure.”
The fans made an impact all day.
Penn State committed eight false start penalties, most deep in its own territory.
They reached another level after Nico Ragaini’s 44-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Spencer Petras gave Iowa the lead for good midway through the final quarter.
“It was a crazy feeling, really. The fans today were on another level,” Ragaini said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It was rowdy, and I will never forget what today was like. It was mind-blowing.”
Looking forward — Iowa has a 24-hour rule, so players and coaches were still enjoying the victory on Sunday before turning their attention to next week’s game against Purdue.
Everyone else is already looking at the rest of the Hawkeyes’ schedule.
Penn State was the last currently ranked team remaining. After Purdue (3-2, 1-1) and a bye week, Iowa plays at struggling Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2) and Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) before returning home to face Minnesota (3-2, 1-1). The Hawkeyes play home against Illinois (2-5, 1-3) and at Nebraska (3-4, 1-3) to close out the regular season.
On paper, Iowa will be favored — and will be expected to win — each of those games.
If they do, the Hawkeyes will be headed to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game at 12-0 for the second time in program history.
Win that game, and Iowa is headed to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.
During the bye week that 2015 season, Ferentz and the players took some time to think about what could possibly be in store for their future. He was asked Saturday if that might be the plan following the Purdue game.
“You’re getting way ahead of me because we could be crying next week at this time or we could be really happy,” Ferentz said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to have a good game next week. But I’m a great believer — it’s just like tonight — I want our guys to feel good because they should. They fought like hell today. And they deserved the win.
“It wasn’t easy. And they can feel really good about that. Celebrate a good block, celebrate a good tackle like Hankins made (on a fourth-down play). Those are good things. That’s how good football happens.”
But don’t expect anyone inside the Hawkeyes locker room to acknowledge that possibility anytime before they get there.
“We know we have something special here, but we take it day by day,” Ragaini said. “Just like we’re going to enjoy the win for the next 24 hours, but then after we watch the film (Sunday), it’s straight to business and that’s how we’ve been every single week. And that’s the way we’re going to continue to do it. Monday we’ll get to work on Purdue.”
DB U — The Hawkeyes intercepted four more passes on Saturday and lead the country with 16 this season. Iowa now has four games with three or more interceptions this season, and leads the nation with 80 interceptions since 2017.
The defensive secondary has started referring to themselves as “the dough boys.”
“We’re trying to get to the money,” Hankins explained. “The ball is the money. And as you can see this season, we’ve been getting to the money.”
Cornerback Riley Moss leads the Big Ten after picking off his fourth pass and is 11th in program history with 10 interceptions. Hankins picked up his third interception of the year, had one for the second consecutive week, and linebacker Jestin Jacobs had his first career pick.
The Hawkeyes have scored 78 points off 20 turnovers this season. Nine different players have recorded a pick.
“Never surprised. It’s the work we put in during the week,” said Hankins, who has six career picks. “Playing the zone defense, having eyes on the quarterback, seeing where the ball’s being thrown and being able to break on the ball, it’s just repetitive. You’re just challenging each other to make plays and get better.”
QB questions — Scroll through social media during an Iowa football game and you will see angsty fans venting about Petras.
His numbers aren’t gaudy, but he’s gotten the job done.
Since losing his first two career starts, all Petras has done is win. He improved to 12-2 as a starter with 12 consecutive wins. He is completing 59.8% of his passes (194 of 324) for 2,226 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in the last dozen games.
He currently has the best winning percentage (.857) for a starting quarterback in program history.
“We’ve had confidence in him even when it was a little bumpy a year ago. I know the outside world didn’t share maybe as much,” Ferentz said. “We get to see these players day by day. And teammates get to see each other also. They know how invested he is. He’s not a weak-minded guy. He’s on the right track.”
Punting IS winning — It’s doubtful any punter deserves the Ray Guy Award more than Tory Taylor right now.
Taylor punted nine times for an average of 44.2 yards. Only one went into the end zone and six were downed inside the 20. But five were downed inside the 10-yard line, and three were downed inside the 3.
Of those three, two led to interceptions and the other ended with a punt back to the Hawkeyes. A fitting day with former Iowa punter Jason Baker in the locker room.
“When we beat these guys in 2000, Jason was the MVP in my opinion,” Ferentz said. “Just changing field position and what Tory did today with an assist to (gunners) Terry Roberts and Ivory (Kelly-Martin) down there. Can’t say enough about that. That impacted the game.”
Taylor, a native of Melbourne, Australia, is averaging 46.6 yards on 40 punts this season, with 12 traveling farther than 50 yards. He’s landed 20 inside the 20 with only seven touchbacks.
Going streaking — Iowa has outscored its opponents, 403-161, during its current 12-game winning streak, the program’s longest since opening the 2015 season 12-0. The Hawkeyes have not allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points over the last 25 games, the longest active streak among Power 5 conference teams. Iowa has won six straight games against ranked opponents dating to 2019, the program’s longest such streak in 60 years.
This is also the third time the Hawkeyes have opened a season 6-0 under Ferentz (2009, 2015). Iowa has won 10 consecutive Big Ten games just once in program history (2001-02). With nine straight in the books, it can match the program record with a homecoming win Saturday over Purdue. And, Iowa become bowl-eligible for the 20th consecutive season.