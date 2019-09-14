POTOSI, Wis. — The newly formed Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Knights used a fourth quarter 3-yard score from Brandon Hoppman while its defense shut out host Potosi/Cassville in the second half to seal a 20-12 win Friday night. The Knights improved to 4-0, 2-0 in Six Rivers conference play.
Potosi/Cassville, which was coming off last week’s loss to Black Hawk, struck first with 51 yard pass from quarterback Ben Udelhofen to fellow senior Ryan Kruser 3:07 remaining in the first quarter. Udelhofen finished the game 10-for-23 for 236 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Knights did not find the scoreboard until the second quarter on a two-yard score from Kaelan Shetler with 7:26 remaining until halftime.
Potosi/Cassville then used a 76-yard pass from Udelhofen to Ty Dressler to take a 12-6 lead.
“We were letting them move the ball too much in the first half,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Todd Bastian said. “I was really proud with the adjustments we were able to make in the second half.”
The Knights were able to add another score just before halftime on a 1-yard run from senior Will Lawrence. The PAT was good to put Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg up, 14-12, heading into the second half.
Lawrence finished the game with 25 carries for 133 yards for the Knights.
“I can’t remember the last time any of these teams beat Potosi, so this is a really great win for our program,” Bastian said. “This is our first year having all three schools combined for football and the kids have really bought into the program. That doesn’t mean it’s come without some bumps along the way, but these kids are making it a very positive thing.”
A Frank Kruser interception for Potosi/Cassville gave the team a spark early in the third quarter, but neither team could add points to the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Potosi/Cassville had several opportunities to reclaim the lead in the fourth, but the Knights’ used a four-minute drive to punch in a final score from Hoppman to seal the win with 1:15 remaining.
Potosi/Cassville fell to 2-2, 0-2 in conference play. Dressler finished the night with four catches for 109 yards while Kruser added four catches for 85 yards.
“I am extremely proud of these kids,” Bastian said. “To come out and hold a very good football program scoreless in the second half is a great accomplishment.”