Hunter Snyder picked a perfect time to find his shot.
In a game where the University of Dubuque struggled to string makes together, the senior guard couldn’t have waited much longer before the Spartans ran out of time.
Snyder drilled two crucial deep 3-pointers to put Dubuque in front after playing from behind most of the way, finishing with a career-high 20 points as the Spartans rallied past Augustana (Ill.), 65-59, on Wednesday night in non-conference action at the Stoltz Sports Center.
“We were struggling shooting the ball,” Snyder said. “I think as the year goes on, we’ll be shooting it better and better. We ran a couple plays to give me some good looks and they went in. It was momentum going into the final minutes.”
Jaylin McCants delivered seven of his 18 points down the closing stretch, and Keegan Zimmerman added 12 points as the Spartans improved to 7-2. Preseason all-American post Dan Carr led the Vikings (2-6) with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
“Snyder was huge,” Spartans coach Robbie Sieverding said. “Last year, we went down there and they got us, so this year we wanted to hold our home court. Snyder was huge and just made toughness plays. He energized us all night and those were some big 3s.”
The Spartans just couldn’t find their rhythm offensively in the first half, finishing 7-for-23 shooting from the field for a 30.4% clip. In a 7-2 hole early, UD found its best rally of the half with a 7-0 run that put the Spartans in front, 9-7, but Augustana’s Tyler Knuth answered with two of his three treys of the half to put the Vikings on top.
Knuth’s final 3 of the half gave Augustana its biggest lead, 28-17, with 4:38 until halftime. The Spartans finished just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc and committed six turnovers heading into the locker room in a 33-24 hole.
“It was a toughness game, and we were just tough enough defensively to hang around within eight or nine points,” Sieverding said. “For much of the game, we just couldn’t get going offensively and that’s a credit to them. They have some physical guards and Carr is a preseason all-American. It was a challenge for us and we did a good job. We stayed tough and gave ourselves a chance in the second half.”
Augustana stayed hot to open the second half, pushing out its biggest lead to 39-26 at the 17:21 mark. With less than 10 minutes to play, the Spartans finally got something cooking. Snyder grabbed a steal and took it in for a layup, then Dylan Anderson scored off an offensive rebound before Bryce Prochaska connected on a hook in the lane for a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 46-43.
McCants converted on a nice move inside to pull within 48-47 with 5:43 remaining, forcing a Vikings timeout. On the other side, UD got a stop on defense and McCants scored inside again to give the Spartans a 49-48 lead — their first since 9-7 early in the first half — with 5:03 to play.
“It was a tough one,” Snyder said. “We knew they were going to be physical and we knew we had to matchup with them. In the second half we really grinded it out and it really came down to the last couple minutes.”
When the Vikings answered and retook the lead, Snyder delivered his pair of treys from way downtown to push the Spartans out to a 55-50 lead with 3:40 remaining. McCants scored inside again to keep it at 57-52 with 2:12 to go, and the teams traded free throws down the stretch. The Spartans found their rally behind a much improved 14-for-27 shooting from the field in the second half (51.9%).
“We had a big loss on Saturday to a good Central team,” Snyder said. “For us to come back and get a good win against Augustana, a tough opponent, it’s a good way to gain confidence heading into our next conference game on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.