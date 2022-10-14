Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
WATERLOO WEST (2-5) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-7)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Hempstead won, 28-14
Outlook — It’s been a tough season for the Mustangs, but a win over the Wahawks would be a perfect way to close out the home portion of the schedule. Hempstead has won four straight over West and is 7-2 against the Wahawks since 2008. Hempstead has come close to cracking the win column a few times this season, but tonight is the night to put it all together.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Waterloo West 20
DUBUQUE SENIOR (4-3) at PLEASANT VALLEY (7-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Pleasant Valley won, 28-14
Outlook — The last two weeks of the regular season have essentially been turned into playoff games for Senior. The Rams need to win at least one game to have a chance at the playoffs, although wins in both would pretty much secure their position. It won’t be easy, though. Pleasant Valley comes in having won all five meetings since 2014 and hasn’t allowed Senior to score more than 17 points. The Spartans have scored at least 44 points in four straight games; Senior has scored 38 in its last three combined.
TH prediction — Pleasant Valley 35, Senior 24
JESUP (1-6, 0-4) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (5-2, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Wahlert won, 49-0
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are safely into the postseason, and pending a big upset, will be the district runner-up heading into next week’s first-round of the playoffs. Wahlert has a chance to gain even more momentum heading into the second season after last week’s 63-6 steamrolling of Oelwein. Jesup has allowed 174 points over the last three weeks, and this one could get out of hand early.
TH prediction — Wahlert 49, Jesup 6
WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-2, 3-0) at WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (7-0, 3-0)
Time — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Waverly-Shell Rock won, 55-39
Outlook — This is a big one as the Bobcats put their five-game winning streak on the line against the preseason district favorites. Western Dubuque can clinch at least a share of the district championship with a win, and presumably a playoff berth. The series is tied, 2-2, over the last four meetings, with the Bobcats sweeping a pair of games in 2020. Waverly-Shell Rock has outscored its last five opponents, 220-24.
TH prediction — Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Western Dubuque 21
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (4-3, 1-3) AT MFL/MAR-MAC (6-1, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-99.3 FM
Last year — Beckman won, 41-7 and 35-6
Outlook — There will be no return trip to the UNI-Dome this season as the Trailblazers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with last week’s loss. But Beckman will try to end the season with a winning record and on a positive note with a road upset of the Class 1A District 4-leading Bulldogs. The Blazers have been hampered with starters out due to non-injury related absences, so it will be a tall task tonight, but a win could be crucial to building some offseason momentum.
TH prediction — MFL/Mar-Mac 31, Beckman Catholic 17
POSTVILLE (0-7, 0-4) AT CASCADE (4-3, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won by forfeit
Outlook — Securely into the postseason, the Cougars have one last opportunity to shore up its offense without all-state running back Jack Menster, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6. Cascade showed last week in a hard-fought loss to MFL/Mar-Mac that it has enough weapons to compete despite the loss of Menster. Against a winless Postville team tonight, the Cougars should be able to build some confidence heading into the postseason opener.
TH prediction — Cascade 56, Postville 6
BELLEVUE (3-4, 2-3) AT CLAYTON RIDGE (1-6, 0-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 7-6
Outlook — It’s a simple scenario for the Comets: win and get in. Bellevue will clinch its second straight playoff berth with a win tonight over the Eagles. It’s a similar situation the teams faced in last year’s regular-season finale, when Bellevue edged Clayton Ridge to earn a bid over the Eagles. This year, however, Clayton Ridge is purely attempting to play the role of spoiler and end the season on a positive note.
TH prediction — Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge 12
ILLINOIS
DURAND/PECATONICA (5-2, 4-2) AT GALENA (3-4, 2-4)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Durand/Pecatonica won, 48-15
Outlook — It’s all on the line tonight for Galena, which needs to win its final two games to become playoff eligible. Du/Pec averages almost 34 points per game, so it will take a spirited effort from the Pirates’ defense to come away with a victory. Galena hosts winless West Carroll next week in the regular-season finale, so an upset win tonight would have the Pirates on the doorstep of a postseason berth. A loss would all but eliminate their chances.
TH prediction — Durand/Pecatonica 38, Galena 21
WISCONSIN
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (4-4, 2-4) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (7-1, 5-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 50-7
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville has already secured a share of the Six Rivers Conference championship and can claim the outright title with a win tonight over the WarCats. Potosi/Cassville has allowed 18 points or fewer in four straight games. Southwestern/East Dubuque averages just less than 20 points per game, but is coming off a 43-point win a week ago and will look to end the regular season on a high note.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 36, Southwestern/East Dubuque 28
PLATTEVILLE (4-4, 3-3) at RIVER VALLEY (2-6, 2-4)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — River Valley won, 44-14
Outlook — Platteville faces a simple scenario in its regular-season finale: Win and play on, lose and go home. The Hillmen average about 21 points per game and have outscored their last two opponents, 68-28. River Valley has won two straight after a rough start to the season, so Platteville can ill afford to look ahead to a potential game next week.
TH prediction — Platteville 24, River Valley 14
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill: 33-7 (6-0)
Miller: 22-8 (3-2)
