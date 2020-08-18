Malarie Huseman’s numbers speak for themselves, but it’s still nice to get a little recognition.
Dubuque Hempstead’s ace has another honor to add to her resume as she begins her collegiate career.
Huseman and West Delaware pitcher Macey Kleitsch were among 44 seniors selected for the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Honorary All-Star series. The games, which pit the state’s top seniors against each other in a series of games, were not played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Malarie is a bulldog,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “She didn’t care who she was playing, she was going to go right at them. She pitched great games every night and always gave us a chance to win, and that’s the mark of a great pitcher.”
Huseman went 7-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season, posting a 1.35 earned run average over 72 2/3 innings. Huseman allowed just 18 walks and hit three batters while striking out 90. Opponents hit just .192 against her (50-for-261) and scored 18 runs, 14 earned.
She posted a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 0.94.
She attributed her stellar season, and standout five-year career, to the work she puts in — both on and off the field.
“I practice every single day whether it’s physically or mentally; whether it’s doing some drills or pitching every day, or if it’s mentally, I’m constantly thinking about situations that I’d be put in so when those situations come I’d be ready for them,” said Huseman, who earlier this month was named one of the Telegraph Herald Players of the Year and was an IGCA Class 5A second-team all-state selection. “I kind of just pushed myself.
“Physically I still have to work just as hard, but mentally is most important to me. I don’t really have too much of an advantage over pitchers who are taller than me. I’m not very tall, so I kind of have to work harder when it comes to working with what I’ve got. It’s all about keep pushing myself and I can’t let up on any practice day. Can’t let up on any day. I just have to keep myself mentally focused and mentally going at all times.”
Huseman held a 74-32 record with two saves over her five-year career, posting a 2.20 earned run average over 658 2/3 innings. She struck out 567 batters, finishing with a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“I don’t have all the records for Hempstead, but if she doesn’t have the most wins for any pitcher at Hempstead, she’s right up there near the very top,” Loeffelholz said. “Julie Kaesbauer might have the record. I’m sure Hannah Koerperich is up there. And Malarie Huseman’s name certainly deserves to be up there as well.”
Huseman’s biggest improvement this year, though, came at the plate.
She batted .400 (24-for-60) with 10 runs, five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs, on pace for career-highs in all categories despite the season being cut virtually in half because of the pandemic.
She more than doubled her career home run total after entering the season with three in 120 at-bats last season. She had just 17 at-bats in her first three seasons as the Mustangs used a designated player to hit in her spot in the lineup.
Huseman hit .292 (35-for-120) with nine runs, 13 doubles, one triple, three homers and 33 RBIs last year.
“I kind of proved myself my junior year, but then my senior year came around and I improved greatly,” Huseman said. “I feel like being a pitcher gives me more of an advantage because I can see the type of pitches. I can see the spins, I can kind of track the pitch better, so I think pitching has really helped me become a better hitter, too.”
Kleitsch helped West Delaware reach the Iowa Class 4A state tournament after going 14-3 with a 1.00 ERA in 140 2/3 innings. She struck out 113, walked six and did not hit a batter.
Opponents hit just .165 (84-for-509) against her, scoring 30 runs, 20 earned. She posted a WHIP of 0.64.
She also was the team’s top hitter, batting .521 (50-for-96) with 12 runs, 11 doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs.