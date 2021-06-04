East Dubuque took its first step toward a postseason run Thursday.
The Warriors defeated Pearl City, 5-1, in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal at East Dubuque High School.
Angel Reyes continued his recent dominance on the mound with a complete-game, 10-strikeout effort without allowing an earned run. Reed Kluesner went 2-for-3 for the Warriors.
East Dubuque will play the winner of tonight’s Freeport Aquin/Lena-Winslow game in the regional championship Monday and will be seeking its first regional title since 2008.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 8, Linn-Mar 4 — At Core Field: The Mustangs benefited from 14 walks by the Linn-Mar pitching staff to plate six runs over the first four innings. Michael Garrett doubled and Zach Sabers allowed just one run on the mound over four innings for Hempstead to earn the victory. Game 2 was suspended in the fifth inning with Hempstead leading, 7-3.
Cuba City 14, Deerfield 4 — At Deerfield, Wis.: The Cubans busted out a 17-hit attack in their road victory over Deerfield. Ethan Belken and Cooper Johnston each went 4-for-5 and Riley Richard went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 13, Key West 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Alex Vaassen went 3-for-5, and Aaron Wulfekuhle, Craig Kerper and Robbie Anstoetter added two hits apiece Wednesday night as Farley advanced to Friday’s Bellevue Tournament semifinal game against Bernard.
Epworth will play Bellevue in the first semifinal.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-12, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wahlert managed just one hit in the doubleheader as the young Golden Eagles were overpowered by the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-9, Dubuque Senior 3-10 — At Wiegand Field: The Rams rebounded from a four-hit performance in the opener with a 19-hit attack in Game 2. Sophie Link, Aubree Steines and Samantha McDonald each contributed three hits in the nightcap. Emma Link, Josie Potts, Ella Johnson and Brylee Gaherty added two hits apiece.
Forreston 15, Scales Mound/River Ridge 0 — At Forreston, Ill.: Forreston put the game away early with seven first-inning runs to breeze past Scales Mound/River Ridge.
Cuba City 2, Boscobel 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich and Paige Beau provided all of the offense for the Cubans, while Delaney Ryan was masterful on the mound. Beau went 2-for-3 at the plate, Stich homered, and Ryan struck out 14 in the circle as Cuba City downed Boscobel.
Juda/Albany 7, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Juda, Wis.: Malia Weber tripled, but Potosi/Cassville managed only three hits as they were defeated on the road.
PREP FOOTBALL
Haas, Rhodes to play in Shrine Game — Stockton’s Andrew Haas and River Ridge’s Caleb Rhodes will compete in the 47th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. Haas and Rhodes will be among 106 of the best players in Illinois to participate in the all-star game.