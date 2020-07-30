The Mississippi Valley Conference announced its intentions for its Class 4A football programs this fall.
The conference’s 12 teams that compete in Class 4A will play a seven-game conference schedule and will name divisional champions at the end of the season, the league announced Wednesday.
The schedule also includes an intriguing non-conference game, and there could be a Thursday night football game in the works.
Hempstead is scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 28 against Linn-Mar in a divisional crossover game. The Mustangs are then scheduled to play at Western Dubuque — the reigning Class 3A state champions — on Sept. 4 to complete their non-conference slate.
Hempstead opens conference play with a visit to city rival Dubuque Senior on Sept. 11 before a road trip to play Iowa City West on Sept. 18.
The Mustangs then host Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Sept. 25) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (Oct. 2) in consecutive weeks before finishing the regular season at Waterloo West on Oct. 9.
Senior returns to the UNI-Dome to open the season with a crossover game against Cedar Falls on Aug. 28. The Rams host Cedar Rapids Prairie in their final non-division game on Sept. 4.
After the city showdown, Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Sept. 18 before traveling to Waterloo West on Sept. 25. Senior is scheduled to host Iowa City West on Oct. 2 and close the regular season on Oct. 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Both Senior and Hempstead are scheduled to play at Dalzell on Oct. 2, meaning one game will likely move to Thursday, Oct. 1.
Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo East also compete in the MVC, but are classified as 3A programs and will play district schedules assigned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.