For a team that hadn’t gotten many fortunate bounces this season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints benefited from a couple of big ones on Saturday.
Connor Kurth scored a power play goal with 10:20 remaining in regulation to lift the Saints to a 6-5 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque improved to 2-10-0. Team USA slipped to 4-3-1.
On the game-winning goal, Stephen Halliday’s centering pass through the crease hit Kurth in the skate and fluttered in the air before Kurth chipped it in with a baseball swing. Tristan Lemyre also assisted on Kurth’s sixth goal of the season.
“It was kind of a lucky play for me, but Stephen made a great pass and I was in a position to score,” Kurth said. “All the credit goes to (Robert) Cronin, (Braden) Doyle, (P.J.) Fletcher and Halliday, because they were so good on the power play all night.
“It felt really good to get the boys back in the lead, especially against a talented team like that. And it felt great to get a win for (goalie Aidan) McCarthy, because he was awesome for us. The boys are really happy right now.”
Cronin ended the Saints’ five-game streak of allowing the first goal with a stellar individual effort at 15:36 of the first period. He won a battle in the left corner, received a quick touch pass from Halliday, weaved through traffic, deked goalie Kaidan Mbereko down and hoisted a shot into the top left corner of the net. Cronin’s fourth goal of the season came after Dubuque spent 66 seconds in the Team USA zone.
Lemyre scored his first goal of the season with just 3.4 seconds remaining in the period on another fortunate break. Lemyre gathered a loose puck behind his own net and skated up the ice. A few strides in from the USA blue line, he wristed an unimpeded shot that slowly trickled across the goal line after going through Mbereko’s legs.
“There’s a little bit of pressure when you’re not scoring, but, at the end of the day, the most important thing is winning hockey games,” said Lemyre, who scored 30 goals for Flin Flon, of the Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League last season. “It’s nice to score goals, but it means so much more to do it in a victory. I was a little surprised it went in, but we were all very happy to go into the room with a two-goal lead on them.”
Dubuque converted back-to-back power plays to stretch the lead to 4-0 in the first 8:47 of the second period. Cronin scored his second goal of the game at the 5:41 mark, when he faked a pass at the point, cut to the high slot and wired a shot through traffic and into the net. Kurth and P.J. Fletcher picked up the assists.
Riley Stuart scored his third goal of the season minutes later by jamming home the rebound of a Daniyal Dzhaniyev shot from the right wall. Kenny Connors also assisted on the goal that chased Mbereko in favor of Gibson Homer.
But the Americans dominated the final 10:09 of the second period to storm back into a 4-4 tie. Liam Gilmartin, Ryan St. Louis, Sasha Pastujov and Jeremy Wilmer scored during a period in which the Americans were credited with only six shots on goal.
The Saints regained the momentum 76 seconds into the third period on Lemyre’s second goal of the game. Jake Goldowski broke the puck out of his own zone, and Dzhaniyev and Lemyre hustled to create a 2-on-1. Dzhaniyev centered a pass from the right wing to Lemyre for a one-timer into a wide-open net.
But Pastujov converted an odd-man rush at the 7:55 mark for his second goal of the game and fifth in the two-game series to tie the game again.
“We showed a lot of resiliency against a really good team tonight,” Cronin said. “We faced a lot of adversity, but we stayed calm and composed, and we didn’t flinch.
“This gives our team a lot of belief. Our record doesn’t reflect it, but we truly are a good team. We’ve been playing good hockey, but we just haven’t been rewarded for it.”