It seemed like a rather radical concept just four years ago.
When it came Dubuque Senior’s turn to host the Mississippi Valley Conference boys swimming meet, then-coach Dan Duclos pushed for it to be held at the University of Iowa’s state-of-the-art Campus Recreation & Wellness Center instead of Dubuque’s aging and leaking pool.
Senior rented the facility and paid for other logistics, and the swimmers and fans absolutely loved the atmosphere of the Big Ten Conference’s newest gem.
The idea caught on, and since then, the U of I CRWC has welcomed the MVC boys meet twice and the girls meet once, and the impressive new facility at Linn-Mar High School has been the site of the boys meet twice and the girls meet three times — all with different high schools serving as host.
The high school swimming landscape changed dramatically earlier this month with the opening of the Dubuque Community School District’s new aquatic center located adjacent to the decommissioned pool at Hempstead. Senior hosted the boys meet on Saturday, and the facility figures to become a popular alternative to schools hosting at either Linn-Mar or the U of I CRWC in the future. That’s not to mention the number of large-scale meets to be hosted by the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes club team, which raised $1 million toward the $9.5 million project.
“It’s so nice to be hosting this meet here and have a chance to show off this facility to the rest of the schools in the conference,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “I don’t think I heard a bad word all day. Everyone was talking about how fast it is, how clean and bright it is. Some of those schools have nice facilities of their own, so it says a lot that they’re impressed by ours. We definitely have a lot to be proud of.”
Iowa City West cruised to the team title on Saturday with 471 points, 125 clear of runner-up Linn-Mar. Hempstead finished sixth with 141 points and Senior took seventh with 135 in the 10-team meet.
The brightest star of the meet was the pool itself.
“My team never swims fast at the MVC meet, and today we swam really fast,” Linn-Mar coach Tom Belin said. “As a coach, I love every opportunity our kids get to swim fast, so it’s wonderful to have another great pool in the conference.
“What we need is opportunities for our kids to swim fast, and this is a fast pool, so I would love for this pool to host more meets like this. I would have no problem if every meet was held here.”
The pool seats more than 400 spectators comfortably, measures 121 feet by 75 feet and includes a portable bulkhead to create different configurations. On Saturday, that meant eight lanes running horizontally to the spectators and another five warm-up lanes running vertically to the bleachers. The deck area included enough space that none of the 10 teams felt cramped.
“It’s surreal to be in this environment,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “There are a lot of colleges that wish they had a facility like this. We’re so blessed for all the people who put money into it and for the school district who supported it.
“It’s so exciting to see this finally happen. This is going to be our pool for the next 50 years, and we’re definitely going to take care of it.”
Hempstead sophomore George Holesinger highlighted Dubuque’s efforts in the water with four trips to the podium. He finished third overall in the 100-yard freestyle in 49.40 and fourth in the 200 in 1:49.76.
The Mustangs’ 200 free relay of Holesinger, Nick Dolphin, Devin Tigges and Mathias Chamberlain took sixth in 1:37.13, and the 400 free relay of Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Tigges and Chamberlain finished fifth in 3:34.01. Yaklich and Chamberlain narrowly missed the podium with seventh-place efforts in the 50 free and 500 free, respectively.
Dolphin, Mitchell Konichek, Yaklich and Chamberlain finished eighth in the 200 medley relay.
“It’s a great feeling to swim here,” Holesinger said. “It’s a faster pool, and it’s so nice to have everything right here, instead of having to travel. This pool is kind of modeled after Linn-Mar’s, and a lot of the guys from other schools were talking about how similar this is to theirs. They were all looking forward to today and seeing this new pool.”
Pierce Casper made a pair of trips to the podium to lead Senior. He finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.56 and swam the second leg of the fifth-place 200 medley relay that included Gavin Hall, Josh Rusch and Matteo Barzagli and posted a 1:45.81.
“This is such a great pool, and I’m so happy it’s in the Dubuque community,” Casper said. “You heard a lot of people from other schools talking about school records today, so you know it’s fast. I’m happy we have such a fast pool here in Dubuque.”
Senior also made the podium with the sixth-place 400 free relay of Rusch, Brian Day, Cole Wolbers and Hall, who posted a 3:36.72. The Rams also got eighth-place performances from Hall in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, as well as Day in the 100 breaststroke. Casper, Hunter Welbes, Reed Kelly and Barzagli took ninth in the 200 free relay.