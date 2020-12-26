Lauren Klein has always been up for a good challenge.
The Western Dubuque senior expects to get one at the University of Northern Iowa.
Klein last week signed her national letter of intent to join the Panthers cross country and track programs as a preferred walk-on.
“I felt like going to UNI would be challenging, and that I’d be able to work my way up,” said Klein, who was also considering Drake and Winona State. “I’ll start as a preferred walk-on and hope to work my way up to being one of their top runners. I loved talking to the coaches and their communication back to me has been great.”
Klein has state-level experience in each sport. In cross country, she reached the Class 4A state meet in back-to-back seasons. As a junior she placed 33rd, and this past fall she closed her career with the Bobcats in 46th place.
“I think she’s a natural leader,” WD cross country coach Mark Digmann said. “She was very good at talking to the kids and keeping them up. She leads by example. She works hard in practice, works hard at meets and always set goals in terms of who she wanted to compete with. When we moved to 4A when she was a freshman, that really motivated her to running along with some of the state’s best.
“She’s always keeping her teammates in mind, too. I’m not sure if there was anyone more disappointed than her that we didn’t make it back to state as a team this year. She’s just an all-around good kid.”
In track, Klein reached the state meet as a freshman in the 4x800 relay and as a sophomore in the 4x800 and distance medley relays. While her junior track season was wiped out due to the coronavirus, she’s hoping to finish it off right this coming spring.
“I hope track season goes smoothly,” Klein said. “I hope we can get out there and get back to Drake and state again.”
Klein plans to major in biology with a medical emphasis, hoping to become a physical therapist. She’s also heard plenty of good things about the UNI program from former standout and Bobcat grad Brette Correy.
“The other schools just sort of had a smaller campus and class size,” Klein said. “I liked the bigger feel of UNI. Our coach has talked about Brette’s experience there and how it was really positive, and that definitely helped me decide.”
Klein has been the No. 1 runner for the Bobcat cross country program for four years, but she was definitely tested this past season. In the first meet of the year in late August, freshman younger sister Alyssa scored a better time and continued to push her throughout the season.
“UNI just seems like a good fit for her,” Digmann said. “There are a lot of girls there that she’s run against so she knows the competition going in. They’re getting someone who is going to work hard every day and is level-headed. When Alyssa beat her in that first meet, she never put her head down, wasn’t upset, she walked right up to Alyssa and said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ She gets it. She’s pretty selfless.”
Klein hopes to take those experiences at WD and use them as motivation with the Panthers.
“As a captain this year, it was a different year and I had to lead by example,” Klein said. “We had a really young team and I had to help make sure they weren’t nervous. I tried to show my sister the ropes in running a 5K, because there’s some strategy to go with it. I just tried to pass my knowledge down to them and look forward to this next step.”