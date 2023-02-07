Biggie Luster scored 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, leading Clarke to an 82-71 victory over Grand View on Monday at the Kehl Center.

Luster, who played all 40 minutes in the game, added three assists, four steals and two blocks for the Pride (11-12, 6-12 Heart of America Conference).

