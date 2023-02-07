Biggie Luster scored 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, leading Clarke to an 82-71 victory over Grand View on Monday at the Kehl Center.
Luster, who played all 40 minutes in the game, added three assists, four steals and two blocks for the Pride (11-12, 6-12 Heart of America Conference).
Stefan Vasic added 24 points, Anthony Eddy had 12 and Chris Burnell 11 as Clarke snapped a two-game skid and won for just the fourth time in 14 games.
Recommended for you
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mineral Point 50, Southwestern 49 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats made a pair of free throws to take the lead with 5.4 seconds left, but the Pointers beat the buzzer to complete their rally from a 10-point second-half deficit. Landon Rogers scored 12 points and Tyler Brotzman had 11 to pace Southwestern.
Seneca 62, Cassville 43 — At Seneca, Wis.: Seneca pulled away in the second half to beat the Comets in non-conference action.
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Lancaster 51 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Flying Arrows fell on the road in non-conference play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 60, Benton 52 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles held off the Zephyrs for a non-conference victory.
Highland 56, Southwestern 41 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals flew past the Wildcats in a non-conference matchup.
Belmont 63, East Dubuque 34 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Erika Dolan scored 10 points to lead the Warriors, but the Braves claimed the interstate victory.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 60, West Carroll 25 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Addison Albrecht scored 15 points, Emily Wiederholt added 11 and Laiken Haas had 10, and Scales Mound/River Ridge routed the Thunder.
PREP WRESTLING
Wildcats crown pair of champs — At Wyoming, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz pinned his way to the 195-pound championship, and Brady Davis did the same at 220 to help the Wildcats place sixth at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.