Jacob Brosius felt a little awkward as a visitor in his own hometown for the first time.
An all-state outfielder at Dubuque Wahlert as a senior last summer, Brosius helped Coe College to a doubleheader sweep of the University of Dubuque on a bitterly cold and windy Tuesday afternoon at Dan Runkle Field. The Kohawks squeaked out an 8-7 victory in the opener and scored five runs in the final two innings to pull away in an 8-1 win in the second game.
“It was definitely weird and a totally new experience for me, for sure,” Brosius said. “With it being this cold, we knew we had to bring a little extra electricity, and we were definitely fired up. I think it was easy for me to be even a little more fired up with this being my hometown.
“We have a really good baseball team at Coe, and I feel fortunate to be in the starting lineup. You definitely can’t take anything for granted.”
Brosius went 3-for-6 with four walks, two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in the sweep. Reid Rausch, a junior first baseman from Cascade, also helped the cause by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a triple as Coe improved to 9-7 overall and 4-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
“It’s always special to come back and play in Dubuque County,” said Rausch, who leads the Kohawks in hitting. “It’s easy for your family and your buddies to come out and see you play, because we don’t play a ton of games close to here. But it was even more important to get a couple of wins today, because UD has a really good team and it’s tough to sweep any team in the A-R-C.”
T.J. Deardorff, a super senior who prepped at Dubuque Senior, contributed a single, an RBI and a run scored in his final collegiate game in Dubuque. Coe’s three-game series with Loras College will take place in Cedar Rapids later in the season.
“Playing up here kind of feels like a home game, because we’ve had so many Dubuque County guys play for Coe the last few years, and we always get such good support when we come back,” said Deardorff, the Kohawks’ pitching ace. “We didn’t really know what we were going to be this year, so we needed a day like today against a really good team. Hopefully, this is the start of something for us.”
Coe’s roster includes three other former Dubuque preps — Wahlert’s Al Timp and Senior’s Cody Deardorff and Gavin Guns.
In the opener, Coe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI single to right field by Brosius and a run-producing groundout by Rausch. The Kohawks stretched the lead to 5-0 an inning later, when Jack Allison had an RBI single and scored on a passed ball, and a run came across when the left-fielder misplayed Brosius’ second hit of the game.
Dubuque (11-6, 3-2 A-R-C) clawed back in the second inning, when Parker Allen laced an RBI triple and scored on a Patrick Rafferty ground out. An inning later, the Spartans pulled to within 5-3 on Joe Unger’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Coe pushed its lead to 7-3 in the fourth, when Allison and Daniel Hawes reached on hit batsmen and scored on T.J. Johnson’s two-run single to left. Dubuque got one of those runs back in the bottom half on Max Snowden’s RBI fielder’s choice.
Rausch struck again in the seventh and made it 8-4 with an RBI single to left after Johnson doubled into the left-field corner. But the Spartans immediately got that run back when Cole DeStefanis reached on an error and came across on when Colton Pfeifer grounded into a double play.
The Spartans loaded the bases in the eighth on a walk and two hit batsmen, and leadoff man Jake Cekander dropped a one-out double into left-centerfield to drive in a pair and make it 8-7 before reliever Austin Divello got the Kohawks out of the jam.
In the second game, the Spartans opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Kyle Radi doubled to left, and Max Snowden followed with a base hit through the left side to make it 1-0. But Coe immediately tied it on Johnson’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the third.
The Kohawks took the lead an inning later, after Deardorff and Allison singled and moved up on a double steal. Tyler Elliott punched a single into right field to drive in both and give Coe a 3-1 lead.
Dubuque threatened in the fifth, but Johnson came on in relief and coaxed Pfeifer into a bases-loaded ground out to Deardorff to end the threat.
The Kohawks tacked on an insurance run in the eighth and four more in the ninth. In the eighth, Allison’s infield single brought home Rausch, who tripled to left. Tyce Johnson had a bases-loaded walk, two runs scored on Deardorff’s safety squeeze, and Tyce Johnson scored on a double steal.
“We’d been on a nice little run there, winning six or seven in a row and doing all the little things you need to do to win ballgames,” Dubuque coach Paul Wyczawski said. “So, this is the first time we’ve faced adversity in a while.
“We’ll definitely find out a lot about ourselves. The A-R-C is so tough from top to bottom, and you have to be ready to play every time you come out.”