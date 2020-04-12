One of the top wide receiver prospects for this month’s National Football League Draft has ties to Dubuque.
Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., who earned first-team all-Pac-12 accolades after leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 receptions per game and ranked fourth in the country with 112.3 receiving yards per contest, is the son of former University of Dubuque women’s basketball standout Annie Shenault. Known in college as Annie Brown, she earned second-team all-Iowa Conference honors during the 1991-92 season.
Despite playing only nine games as a junior this season, Laviska Shenault earned team MVP honors from the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound native of DeSoto, Texas, caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns and also scored five touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts. Shenault was the only player in the country to score at least five touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
Shenault played 31 games at Colorado and started 16 of them. He caught 145 passes for 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns and ranks eighth in career receptions and 11th in career receiving yards in school history. His 108 points places him 49th on Colorado’s all-time scoring list.
As a high school senior, Shenault helped DeSoto High School win its first-ever Texas state football championship. He caught 46 passes for 825 yards and nine touchdowns that season.
Shenault’s father passed away in July 2009 after being struck by a car on the side of a highway after exiting his vehicle to switch from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat. Annie Shenault survived the West Nile Virus, but it took her nearly a year to regain her health.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WRESTLERS HONORED
The Prairie du Chien wrestling team has been selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sportsmanship award for the 2020 state tournaments. Rural Mutual Insurance sponsors the award.
The student-athletes, coaches and the enthusiastic fan support were recognized during the Blackhawks’ semifinal match against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, a 34-33 defeat. Prairie du Chien won the sportsmanship award for the first time in any sport.
The sportsmanship award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are featured. Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL SEASON CANCELED
The American Legion national office this week opted to cancel the eight regional tournaments and the World Seris because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regionals and World Series were scheduled for August.
In making the announcement, the national office said, “many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation. In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.”