Lenny Webster spent 12 years living the same dream that Dubuque’s Ian Moller has been pursuing for nearly all of his young life.
And he sees an extremely bright future for the 17-year-old Wahlert junior.
Webster, 54, played 587 games for five Major League Baseball teams between 1989 and 2000. The former catcher has dedicated his retirement years to working with aspiring young players and has mentored Moller since meeting him three years ago at the MLB-sponsored Dream Series.
“I really want to see Ian get everything he deserves,” said Webster, who now lives in Orlando, Fla., and works closely with the Perfect Game scouting service. “He has all the physical tools, the right mentality and the work ethic, so I want to make sure he’s getting the work he needs and he does all the right things because the kid has a future and I want to see him live his dream.
“At this stage in my life, time is my most valuable asset. So, kids who are willing to accept what I have to offer and are courteous are the ones I really want to work with. I’m passionate and I’m adamant about what I do and say. Ian is one of those kids who really get it.”
Despite growing up in the upper Midwest, Moller has been on a steady ascent in the baseball world since middle school.
According to Perfect Game’s most-recent evaluations, he stands as the No. 1 catcher and the No. 4 overall player in the high school graduating class of 2021. Moller maintained his No. 1 catcher ranking from a year ago and climbed 13 spots in the overall rankings, possibly foreshadowing a selection as high as the middle of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Athletes from warm-weather states traditionally dominate the Perfect Game class rankings, not to mention the MLB Draft.
“Players from Iowa kind of get a label, but we’re definitely showing we can play and that there is a lot of talent in our state, especially here in the Dubuque area with guys getting college offers,” said Moller, a Louisiana State University commit. “When you go to big-time showcases and introduce yourself as being from Iowa, you get some funny looks. Half of them don’t even know where Iowa is on a map. But I take a lot of pride in showing them what we can do. I love it when Iowa kids shatter those labels.”
Moller trains in Dubuque with his father, Steven Moller, but has established himself on the national scene through travel baseball, rather than playing for his high school. This summer, his first playing at his age level instead of playing up, he helped the Atlanta-based Team Elite Scout squad win the Perfect Game U16 World Wooden Bat Tournament in Georgia.
This calendar year, he also played at Sun Trust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, as part of the Hank Aaron Invitational and at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, as part of the New Balance Future Stars Series. The Hank Aaron Invitational, like the Dream Series and Breakthrough Series that Moller has experienced, promotes diversity in the game.
In August, Moller ventured to California to play in front of every MLB team at the Area Code Games and Perfect Game Underclass All-American Series. He has also played on the spring training diamonds of several MLB teams.
“It’s been a blessing, and I thank God and I thank my parents for all they do so I can have the kind of opportunities I’ve had,” Moller said. “Playing on big league fields definitely puts things in perspective and motivates you to keep working so, hopefully, you can get to where you want to be. When you actually experience where you want to go, it feels a little closer, and it makes you want to grind even harder.”
That attitude endeared Moller to Webster, who bluntly admits to being tough on kids at times. But it’s a tough love that emphasizes the mental side of the game as much as the physical side.
Webster likes the strong physical presence of the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Moller, as well as his excellent hands in receiving pitches. Webster said Moller has developed a strong rapport with his pitchers, while his plus bat speed and power have always been strengths. He also loves the way Moller responds, “Yes, sir or no, sir,” to questions.
“Ian has been a joy, a pleasure to work with,” Webster said. “He listens to what you tell him and that comes from being comfortable with you. When a kid is comfortable, he trusts in what you say. Over the years, he’s gotten accustomed to me being around him, and we’ve built a good relationship.
“For a young kid, he has a great head start. He’s on the right path, but he just needs to keep working. Baseball is a very humbling sport, and you can never fall in love with the hype or the press clippings.”
Webster works in person with Moller just a few times each year. But, Steven and Ian Moller frequently videotape workout sessions and send them to Webster for analysis.
“We’re so grateful to have Lenny as a mentor because he can give him the kind of direction that’s beyond what I can offer,” said Steven Moller, who has coached his son since the day he picked up a bat. “But, what I really like is Lenny holds him accountable. He doesn’t sugar coat anything. If he needs to get on him about something, he will. And he does it because he cares.”
Webster’s 12-year career in Major League Baseball brings all the credibility Ian Moller needs.
“I feel like I can go to him for anything,” Ian Moller said. “If my swing feels a little off, we can send him a quick video and he can tell me what I’m doing wrong. He can nip things in the bud real quick.
“But as much as we talk about baseball, we probably talk more about life than anything. There is so much more to pro baseball outside of physically playing the game. It means the world to me to have that relationship because it gives me a leg up on other players who don’t have someone like him. I can’t thank him enough.”
Ian Moller recently began a training program designed by Chicago White Sox strength and conditioning coach Allen Thomas. And he understands how important the next 18 months before the 2021 MLB Draft will be in his career.
“It’s my dream to get drafted and play pro ball,” Ian Moller said. “But I know I still have a lot of work ahead of me and there are a lot of players out there my age who are working hard to get there, too. I want to out-work everybody and show people in 2020 how much I’ve improved.”