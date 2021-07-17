Fred Martin discounted the final outcome before the left-centerfield scoreboard at Commercial Club Park dimmed its lights for the evening.
Dyersville Beckman throttled rival Cascade, 12-1 in five innings, on June 18 in a mismatch created by circumstance. The Trailblazers held a significant advantage in pitching depth after being rained out the previous night, while the Cougars were playing their sixth game in five days during a June heat wave.
“Anyone who understands the game, knows that’s kind of what happened here,” Martin, the Blazers’ head coach, said shortly after the game. “Cascade’s a really good team, and they have some quality arms. We just caught them at the end of a long week.”
So, tonight figures to be a different kind of game when No. 10-ranked Beckman (20-14) hosts Cascade (19-9) at 7 p.m. for the Iowa Class 2A District 9 championship. Both teams should have their top arms available.
“That was a long week, and we were a little low on pitching,” Cascade ace Eli Green said after beating Anamosa, 7-0, in the semifinals on Tuesday night. “They were throwing one of their top pitchers, and we had a freshman going for us. Nothing against him, but it’s a tough situation to throw a freshman into his first Cascade-Beckman game.
“If I can go or Jack (Carr) can go, we’ll give them a much better run for their money. No matter what, it’s going to be a lot of fun to play a rival like Beckman for a district championship.”
Cascade enters tonight’s game on an eight-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since a 16-6 defeat at Class 3A powerhouse Dubuque Wahlert. The Cougars have outscored their opponents, 200-126, and are hitting .275 as a team while posting a 3.60 ERA.
Beckman has won four straight after a six-game losing streak – all against Class 3A programs from the WaMaC Conference. The Blazers have outscored opponents, 224-177, and hit .301 as a team while their pitchers have produced a 3.93 ERA.
Since 2010, Beckman has won 10 of the 16 meetings between the non-conference rivals, who are expected to square off in league play again beginning with the 2022-23 season when the Blazers and Maquoketa plan to leave the WaMaC to join the River Valley Conference. The teams have met in the postseason six times since 2010, with Beckman winning in 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017, and the Cougars advancing in 2010 and 2015.
Neither team has won more than three games in a row in the series since 2010. Because of the coronavirus, they did not meet at all last summer.
“We know we’re going to have to battle and give them hell,” catcher Owen Huehnergarth said Tuesday after his walk-off single in the ninth inning lifted Beckman to a 3-2 semifinal win over Northeast Goose Lake. “It’s going to be a blast. Everybody better be there. It’s that big ole Cascade-Beckman rivalry, and everybody loves it.”
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the Substate 5 championship on Tuesday against the survivor of the District 10 final between Camanche (21-6) and Wilton (17-10). The substate winner will play at the eight-team state tournament in Carroll the following week.
WILDCATS PLAYING FOR DISTRICT TITLE
Maquoketa Valley (21-7) hopes to continue its best season since 2016 when it visits No. 2-ranked North Linn (34-5) in the Iowa Class 1A District 5 championship game tonight in Coggan. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
North Linn has won 12 straight meetings between the Tri-Rivers Conference rivals, including 10-5 and 6-2 decisions on the opening night of this season. The Lynx have outscored the Wildcats, 103-18, during the winning streak while earning seven shutouts. Maquoketa Valley last beat North Linn on June 1, 2015.
North Linn has outscored its opponents, 361-117, this season and defeated Clinton Prince of Peace, 6-0, and Bellevue Marquette, 12-5, in the first two rounds of the postseason to run its winning streak to three games. The Lynx hit .323 as a team and own a 2.31 team ERA.
Maquoketa Valley has outscored its opponents, 214-129, and defeated East Buchanan, 4-1, and Easton Valley, 3-0, in the first two rounds of districts to also extend its winning streak to three games. The Wildcats hit .366 as a team and own a 3.31 team ERA while posting their first winning season since 2018 and highest win total since going 22-10 in 2016.
Hillcrest Academy (14-9) visits Lisbon (23-13) in the District 6 championship tonight. The winner will face the District 5 survivor on Tuesday night for the right to advance to the eight-team state tournament in Carroll the following week.