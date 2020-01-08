The Cascade girls basketball team has enjoyed one heck of a home-court advantage through the years.
The streak is approaching four years now.
Skylar Dolphin scored a team-high 16 points and Nicole McDermott added 14, and the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars routed Iowa City Regina, 49-19, on Tuesday night in Cascade, Iowa, running their home winning streak to 45 games.
Cascade (10-0) has not lost at home since a 46-40 loss to Durant on Jan. 22, 2016.
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Iowa City Liberty 47 — At Wahlert Gym: Ana Chandlee scored 17 points, Allie Kutsch had 11 and Mary Kate King 10, and the Golden Eagles pulled away to victory.
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Hempstead 51 — At Moody Gym: Kaylie Springer went for 22 points and Corinne Meier added 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Mustangs.
Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon 39 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn went off for 26 points, Macey Banasik added 11 and Allison Allbee had 10, and the Blackhawks rolled to victory.
Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 40 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 14 points and Kayla Klotz added 11, and the Miners improved to 10-1 with a win over Iowa-Grant, which got 17 points from Liv Liddicoat.
Galena 60, Warren 21 — At Warren, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 18 points, Mackenzie Muehleip added 16 and Maggie Furlong 10, and the Pirates cruised to a victory over the Warriors.
Stockton 37, East Dubuque 36 — At Stockton, Ill.: Paige Middendorf scored 11 points to lead the Warriors in a narrow road loss at the Blackhawks.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Daquon Lewis scored a team-high 14 points, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added 11 and Cooper Medinger had 10, and the Rams rallied past the Saints.
Iowa City High 51, Western Dubuque 48 — At Iowa City: Dylan Johnson scored a team-high 17 points, Payton Quagliano added 13 and Garrett Baumhover chipped in 12, but the Bobcats’ rally came up short after falling into a 13-point first-quarter deficit.
Dyersville Beckman 52, Maquoketa 37 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 20 points and added eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and five steals, and Luke Goedken chipped in 15 points as the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Trailblazers bounced back from their first loss of the season.
Iowa City Regina 49, Cascade 43 — At Cascade, Iowa: Caden Reinke scored 14 points to lead Cascade, but the Cougars couldn’t climb out of a one-point halftime deficit.
Cuba City 85, Boscobel 53 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored a game-high 20 points, including the 1,000th point of his career midway through the second half, and the Cubans routed the Bulldogs. Jack Misky added 19 points and Brady Olson had 15 for Cuba City (8-0).
Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 23 points, Cameron Wiegman chipped in 13 and Justin Baehler had 10, and the Pointers routed the Wildcats.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 89, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 81 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: George Holesinger won the 200 and 100 freestyles, Tate Billmeyer (100 butterfly), Mathias Chamberlain (200 individual medley), Aiden Yaklich (50 freestyle) and Devin Tigges (500 freestyle) won individual events, and the Mustangs claimed the 400 free relay to beat the Cougars.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Platteville 24, UW-Eau Claire 20 — At Platteville, Wis.: Nathan Wynsma (165 pounds) and Max Schmitz (197) won by fall, and Isaac Wiegel (125), Alexander Strueder (157), Jacob Sklenar (184) and Lucius Rinehart (285) added wins, and the Pioneers rallied out of an 11-point deficit.