A pair of Telegraph Herald Baseball Players of the Year are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA.
Perfect Game named University of Mississippi catcher Calvin Harris, the 2018 and 2019 TH player of the year at Western Dubuque, as the No. 59-ranked incoming freshman at all NCAA Division I programs. The scouting service also listed Harris as the 21st-best incoming freshman in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.
And Kirkwood Community College first baseman/pitcher Andrue Henry, the 2020 TH player of the year at Dubuque Hempstead, landed at No. 115 nationally among junior college incoming freshmen.
Harris, the two-time Gatorade state player of the year, finished his five-year career at Western Dubuque with a .372 average (184-for-494), 35 doubles, 17 triples, 16 home runs, 181 RBIs, 113 walks and only 20 strikeouts. This season, he hit .333 (10-for-30) with four doubles, one triple, five RBIs, seven walks and no strikeouts after suffering an arm injury in the first game of the season that limited him to a designated hitter role.
Harris, the nation’s ninth-ranked catcher in the 2020 high school graduating class, is the highest-ranked Iowan on the list of Division I incoming freshmen. Ole Miss has four players in the top 102, including No. 24 Kemp Alderman, a first baseman from Decatur, Miss.
Henry, who spent the past two seasons at Hempstead after transferring from Senior, batted .383 (23-for-60) with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs while posting a 5-0 record, 0.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings in leading Hempstead to the state semifinals. In a three-year varsity career, he batted .361 (107-for-296) with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 104 RBIs. He also went 9-8 with a 3.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 104 innings of work.
Kirkwood has three players in the top 115 prospects, including Iowa natives Tyler Tscherter of Reinbeck at No. 74 and Reese Beuter of Cedar Falls at No. 75.
Carter begins career at Kansas State — Aliyah Carter, the TH volleyball player of the year at Dubuque Wahlert last fall, began her career at Kansas State University this weekend in Manhattan, Kan., with a two-match split against Iowa State. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter recorded 29 kills, five blocks, three digs and one assist as the Wildcats dropped a 3-2 decision on Friday night and rebounded to win, 3-1, the following night.
McDonough coaching at Cornell — Matt McDonough, who won the 125-pound NCAA wrestling championship for the University of Iowa in 2010 and 2012, recently joined the Cornell College coaching staff. The Marion, Iowa, native finished 122-9 for the Hawkeyes, and his .931 career winning percentage ranked 11th-highest in program history at the time of his graduation.
A-R-C honors Freiburger — Wartburg College’s Joe Freiburger, a senior from Holy Cross, Iowa, and a Western Dubuque graduate, earned American Rivers Conference men’s cross country runner of the week honors on Monday after winning the Coe College triangular meet in 25:18 over the 8K course and leading the Knights to a perfect team score of 15. The 2019 A-R-C champ won the weekly award for the second time in as many weeks and for the sixth time in his career.
Rosenbum repeats weekly honor — Loras College’s Kassie Rosenbum, a junior from Guttenberg, Iowa, and a Clayton Ridge graduate, received A-R-C women’s cross country runner of the week honors for the second straight time. She led the Duhawks to the team title in their own triangular Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Rosenbum has won six weekly honors during her career.
Bowers continues UD’s success — Madison Bowers, a junior from Mineral Point, Wis., became the third University of Dubuque women’s golfer to be honored by the A-R-C this season. She won the Mustang Invitational at Mount Mercy University by three strokes last week in leading the Spartans to a runner-up finish. Brooke Bunjes and Daniela Miranda preceded Bowers in winning the A-R-C weekly honor.