Matt Gansen has been on quite the roll in the IMCA Modified division at Dubuque Speedway.
The Zwingle, Iowa, driver won his third straight 15-lap feature at the track on Sunday night. Jason Schueller, of Dubuque, finished second, followed by Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque; and Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill.
Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, won the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature for the second straight week. Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa, finished second, followed by Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa; Joel Callahan, of Dubuque; and Matt Ryan of Davenport, Iowa. The feature included 18 cars.
The 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature went to Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa, for the second time this season. Jayden Schmidt, of Seymour, Wis.; Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill.; Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa; and T.J. Fortman, of East Dubuque, Ill., rounded out the top five.
Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa, won his second 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature of the season and first since Mother’s Day. The top five in the 25-car feature included Jim Ball Jr., of Independence, Iowa; Matt Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.; David Crimmins, of Dubuque; and Justin Hanson, of Hawkeye, Iowa.
Josh Starr, of Tipton, Iowa, won his first 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature at Dubuque. He outlasted Brandon Schneider, of Mechanicsville, Iowa; Curtis Nesteby, of Dubuque; Eric Beau, of Benton, Wis.; and Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa.
D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., took the 15-lap Limited Late Model feature. The top five also included Steve Schueller, of Dubuque; Jason Robbins, of Benton, Wis.; Mike Kline, of Browntown, Wis.; and Brandon Leverington, of Freeport, Ill.
In the 15-lap AIRS feature, Steve Johnson, of Camanche, Iowa, took checkers. The top-five also had Owen Hayes, of Monmouth, Ill.; Tim Bader, of Monticello, Iowa; Dave Meyer, of Morley, Iowa; and Bart Miller, of Clarence, Iowa.
The IMCA Late Model feature ended after the TH went to press.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Placid 5, Bellevue Past 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: J.J. Connolly went 3-for-4 with a double in support of winning pitcher Marshall McCarty in the opening round of the Bellevue Tournament. The Pirates will play Epworth in the second round today.
Bellevue 3, Holy Cross 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jake Schaefer collected two of Bellevue’s five hits, and Dough Van Dyke outdueled Sam Noel. The Braves will play Rickardsville today.
Key West 8, Cascade 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Anthony Razo went 2-for-4 with a double as the Ramblers advanced to play Farley on Wednesday in Bellevue. Anthony Ruden beat Brock Simon in a pitching rematch of the EIHL preseason tournament title game.
Farley 13, Dyersville 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Aaron Wulfekuhle doubled and homered, and Aaron Sauegling earned the pitching win while also going yard for the Hawks. Max Pins went 2-for-4 with a double for Farley, which made the most of nine hits.
Epworth 3, Dubuque Budweisers 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: Brett Featherston went 2-for-3 with a homer to lead Epworth in the Prairie League game. Carter Kluesner earned the win after scattering three hits, including a Ryan Wohlers home run.