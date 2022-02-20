For the first time since joining the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Clarke University women’s basketball team is regular-season league champions.
The Pride secured the outright conference title on Saturday with a 72-59 win over Baker in Baldwin City, Kan. Clarke improved to 26-4, 17-2 in the Heart with the victory.
“Today is a big day for Clarke,” head coach Courtney Boyd told clarkepride.com. “This group has played through adversity up to this point and there was never a doubt whether the next person was going to step up. When you play for each other, the rest usually takes care of itself.”
Nicole McDermott led all players with 22 points, only missing one shot from the field to go 6-for-7 overall and 5-for-6 from 3-point range while adding six rebounds. Emma Kelchen added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Giana Michels finished with nine points and six rebounds.
The Pride have earned the No. 1 seed in the Heart Conference tournament and will host Evangel on Thursday.
Wartburg 95, Loras 86 (2OT) — At Waverly, Iowa: Madison Fleckenstein scored a career-high 24 points, but the Duhakws fell in double overtime. Loras earned the No. 3 seed in the American Rivers Conference tournament and will host Coe on Tuesday.
Dubuque 57, Luther 44 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas netted 18 points for the Spartans. UD earned the No. 4 seed and will host Luther again on Tuesday in the A-R-C tournament first round.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 86, Wartburg 83 — At Waverly, Iowa: Ali Sabet had 16 points and Cole Navigato added 15 as the Duhawks held off the Knights. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Waverly in the A-R-C tournament quarterfinals.
Dubuque 85, Luther 61 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Five Spartans reached double figures in scoring in the rout. Keegan Zimmeran led the way with 14 points. UD is the No. 1 seed in the A-R-C tournament and will host a semifinal contest on Thursday.
Baker 82, Clarke 75 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Keith Johnson and Jordan Lake scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, in their final game in a Clarke uniform, as the Pride failed to qualify for the league tourney.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pride split — At Austin, Minn.: Clarke blanked Viterbo, 10-0, then fell, 6-5, to Northwestern (Iowa). Lily King had five hits on the day for Clarke.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8-1, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-4 — At Lebanon, Tenn.: Tyson Tucker and Isaac Rohde tossed a combined one-hitter and Bryce Simon had two hits in a Game 1 win for Clarke.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Park 1 — At Chicago: Dorian Fiorenza floored 18 kills as the Duhawks won in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.
MEN’S TENNIS
UW-Superior 7, Loras 2 — At Winona, Minn.: Konnor Barth and Eain Coad earned victories at No.5 and No. 6 singles for the Duhawks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 76, River Ridge 55 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Dawson Feyen scored 20 points, Zach Freiburger added 18 points and Brevin Lee closed with 17 as the Warriors (23-7) rolled past the Wildcats (9-15) to claim their Illinois Class 1A regional opener and will meet rival Galena in the semifinals on Wednesday in Scales Mound.
Galena 36, Stockton 30 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow dropped 22 points as the Pirates (20-11) held off the Blackhawks (11-14) to win their Illinois Class 1A regional opener and will meet rival East Dubuque in the semifinals.
Scales Mound 66, Warren 48 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The top-ranked Hornets (30-2) won their regional opener to seal the program’s first 30-win season. Benjamin Vandigo led Scales Mound with 20 points. The Hornets will host a regional semifinal contest on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 54, Dubuque Senior 52 — At Marion, Iowa: The Rams’ season came to a heartbreaking end in a Class 5A Region 6 semifinal as the Lions scored the game-winner in the final seconds. Senior closes its season at 12-10.
DeWitt Central 65, Maquoketa 57 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Cardinals (10-13) battled hard, but saw their season end in a Class 4A Region 3 semifinal.