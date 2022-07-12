Three area teams will be playing tonight for berths in next week’s Iowa state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area regional finals, with statistics taken from Bound on Monday:
CLASS 3A REGION 7
WEST DELAWARE (8-26) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (22-16)
Time — 5 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
How they got here — West Delaware defeated Northeast Goose Lake, 18-5, and Monticello, 4-1. Wahlert beat Waukon, 13-3, and Crestwood, 4-1.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Alivia Schulte (.438, 49 hits, 23 runs, 1 double, 2 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Hayley Vaske (.408, 42 hits, 24 runs, 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 29 RBIs); Susie Funke (.325, 37 hits, 4 runs, 3 home runs, 18 RBIs); Sydney Demmer (.257, 26 hits, 18 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 24 RBIs); Eva Ward (.231, 21 hits, 18 runs, 6 doubles, 11 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Claire Ridenour (7-19, 6.25 ERA, 142 1/3 innings, 51 strikeouts, 62 walks); Addison Burger (0-7, 7.06 ERA, 72 1/3 innings, 18 strikeouts, 10 walks)
Wahlert offensive leaders — Ruth Tauber (.476, 60 hits, 49 runs, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Kylie Sieverding (.455, 45 hits, 37 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 18 stolen bases); Tierani Teslow (.402, 53 hits, 23 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs); Isabelle Pfeiffer (.355, 44 hits, 24 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 25 RBIs); Bailey Welu (.354, 34 hits, 18 runs, 7 doubles, 8 home runs, 29 RBIs); Anna Roling (.300, 30 hits, 17 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs); Addison Klein (.282, 31 hits, 26 runs, 3 doubles, 17 RBIs); Julia Roth (.274, 31 hits, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Julia Roth (5-6, 4 saves, 2.37 ERA, 79 2/3 innings, 78 strikeouts, 20 walks); Alex Glatt (5-3, 4.06 ERA, 31 innings, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks); Anna Roling (5-2, 1 save, 4.40 ERA, 49 1/3 innings, 21 strikeouts, 12 walks); Tierani Teslow (7-5, 2 saves, 5.17 ERA, 66 1/3 innings, 49 strikeouts, 34 walks)
Outlook — Wahlert and West Delaware have met just three times since 2011, with the Hawks winning all three matchups, including a 9-7 victory in 2017 — the most recent meeting. Wahlert is seeking the program’s second state tournament berth and first since 2009. West Delaware, which last advanced to state in 2020, had lost five straight games entering the postseason.
CLASS 4A REGION 8
MAQUOKETA (24-16) at NORTH SCOTT (27-10)
Time — 7 p.m.
How they got here — Maquoketa beat Decorah, 5-0, and Western Dubuque, 6-3, in the semifinals. North Scott defeated De Witt Central.
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Kalyn Hackman (.415, 56 hits, 26 runs, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 30 RBIs); Malisha Robert (.387, 24 hits, 17 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Jenna Wiebenga (.385, 52 hits, 17 runs, 11 doubles, 3 home runs, 41 RBIs); Tenley Cavanagh (.382, 55 hits, 32 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs); Kasedi Frazier (.371, 49 hits, 34 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs, 17 stolen bases); Laney Hafner (.352, 32 hits, 24 runs, 6 doubles, 15 RBIs); Clare Hackman (.350, 42 hits, 11 runs, 9 doubles, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs); Taylor Bates (.242, 24 hits, 17 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 16 RBIs)
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Jenna Wiebenga (9-6, 3.02 ERA, 102 innings, 73 strikeouts, 18 walks); Carley Cavanagh (12-7, 3.17 ERA, 132 1/3 innings, 137 strikeouts, 48 walks)
Outlook — Maquoketa is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Cardinals have won four straight. North Scott is 10-2 against Maquoketa dating to 2009 and has won eight straight in the series. The Lancers made their last state tournament appearance in 2020.
