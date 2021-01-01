BY STEVE ORTMAN
TH senior sports reporter
For being in the midst of a pandemic, I’ve had no problem keeping busy.
And no, I’m definitely not complaining.
When our boys prep basketball reporter left the TH for work elsewhere, that left us in a position where I’ve been covering loads of Iowa high school basketball games since the season began in November.
In fact, I’ve seen about every one of our core schools in the TH coverage area — with Shannon Mumm doing a terrific job in Wisconsin — except for in Illinois, where schools are still holding out hope that measures will be relaxed in the next month and that winter seasons can start up as the calendar turns to 2021.
Having seen our area programs in action over the first half of the season, with many on multiple occasions, I bring to you — with Mumm’s input on the Wisconsin side — midseason progress reports on some of our key area boys basketball squads.
SLAM DUNKS
Dubuque Hempstead — The Mustangs (2-1) have had a slow start, first with Dubuque Community Schools going to online learning coming out of Thanksgiving and then Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax suffering a hard fall late in a season-opening win over Davenport Assumption. Duax missed a loss to Western Dubuque, but returned in a thrilling last-second win at Cedar Rapids Prairie where the senior slasher scored the winning bucket on a huge dunk. When Duax (21.5 points per game) and Jamari Smith (13 ppg) are on the floor together, the Mustangs are extremely dangerous. Hempstead is receiving votes in the latest 4A poll and returns to action on Jan. 5 when hosting Dubuque Senior.
Dubuque Wahlert — Perhaps the biggest surprise of the bunch, the Golden Eagles sit at 3-0 and received votes in the latest 3A poll despite a rough open to the season. Wahlert couldn’t practice due to COVID-19 protocols, and due to contact tracing were without numerous key players in a season-opening win over rival Senior. Behind Nathan Donovan (16 ppg) and sophomore center Duke Fahey (12 ppg), the Eagles have been up to the task and will look to keep it going on Jan. 5 in a tough test at Western Dubuque.
Western Dubuque — After a couple of down seasons with the pieces coming together, the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bobcats opened the season 5-0 before enduring a heartbreaking loss right before break on a last-second tip-in by Waterloo West. The Bobcats will hope to keep things moving on Jan. 5 when hosting Wahlert, but also hosts old WaMaC Conference foe West Delaware on Saturday. Dylan Johnson (15.3 ppg), Nick Bryant (13.2 ppg) and Garrett Baumhover (10.3 ppg) are just a few of the talented playmakers that are powering the Bobcats, who are a deep, experienced group that will be a hard out every night.
Dyersville Beckman — The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers have matched the program record for best start to a season in consecutive years at 7-0, and Beckman will hope to hit 8-0 on Jan. 5 at Marion. Mason White has developed into one of the more dynamic playmakers in the area, as he can not only score (21.4 ppg) but gets the ball to a slew of other talented players such as Padraig Gallagher (11 ppg) and Jack Gehling (9 ppg). Beckman has been knocking on the door for a state tournament berth in recent seasons and it’ll be doing so once again come March.
Cuba City — Robbed of the opportunity to play for a state championship last season, the top-ranked Cubans were primed to make a run this season. They still might, but adversity struck earlier this week when UW-Green Bay commit Brayden Dailey suffered a wrist injury and might be done for the season. Dailey averaged more than 20 points per game, so anytime you lose a player of that caliber it’s tough. But with Jack Misky, Max Lucey, Carter Olson and more, there’s still plenty of talent ready to shoulder more of the load for the unbeaten Cubans.
River Ridge — The balanced Timberwolves are 7-0 and the class of the Six Rivers West. Behind a balanced attack, River Ridge can come at you from every part of the court. Behind Braden Crubel (13 ppg), Lance Nichols (12 ppg) and David Nies (10 ppg), it’s hard to know which player to stop and the Timberwolves have their sights on a deep postseason run.
ON THE REBOUND
Dubuque Senior — With a mix of new players stepping into key roles, the Rams have struggled to a 1-3 start to the season — and that’s a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Cain McWilliams away from being 0-4. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue — who transferred to his prior school in Illinois after last season and has since transferred back — has been on the bench waiting for his eligibility to be reinstated, which was restored late in December. With big man Jim Bonifas manning the post and young guards gaining experience by the day, Senior hasn’t been out of a game yet and it’ll be on track to get a winning streak going soon.
Cascade — Through the first eight games of the season, the Cougars (3-5) haven’t looked much like the teams of their past. Behind first-year coach Nate McMullen, they’ve lacked big plays on offense, and if players such as Eli Green and Cole McDermott find better looks on the offensive end it could be a better second half to the season. The classic Cascade defense is still there, allowing only 37.5 points per game. If the offense finds itself, look out.