Lydia Ettema would have preferred two wins on senior night.
But the veteran Mustang knows the kind of competition her team faced in its final tune-up before postseason play will better suit them for what’s to come.
In a battle of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division’s top two teams, Class 5A No. 11-ranked Hempstead shook off a narrow 3-2 defeat in Game 1 and rallied to claim the nightcap, 8-5, against eighth-ranked Linn-Mar on Thursday at Hempstead.
“I was pretty excited to see Linn-Mar,” Ettema said. “Usually on senior night, you see an easier team, but definitely going into the playoffs we needed to see a team like them, compete as a team, and just get into that mindset.”
Ettema, the Game 2 starter, cast aside a shaky third inning in the circle in which the Lions compiled five straight hits to take a 4-3 lead, and followed with three consecutive doubles of her own at the dish.
Her sixth-inning two-bagger padded Hempstead’s uneasy one-run lead to 8-5.
“I see defense and offense as two different things,” said Ettema, who finished the nightcap 3-for-3. “If things on the mound don’t go very well, then I know I have to do well hitting. I just knew I had to step up there.”
Junior Lauren Hefel had a stellar second game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Mady Pint added two hits, and Macy Politt earned the win, tossing 2 2/3 of scoreless relief.
“We did a really good job of flushing that first game, and then bouncing back,” Ettema said. “I’m super happy with the team. We’re definitely ready for the postseason. We’re ready to go.”
The Mustangs also honored seniors Peyton Paulsen and Libby Leach on Thursday.
Paulsen suffered the tough-luck Game 1 loss after striking out nine against just one walk on two earned runs.
“It definitely hasn’t hit me yet (that the season is coming to an end),” Ettema said. “We are closing in, so we have to keep pushing through.”
Hempstead (28-9, 17-4) entered Thursday’s powerhouse matchup needing a sweep to clinch its second straight conference championship.
Even with the split, there’s still hope.
Linn-Mar (22-9, 16-3) closes its regular season with a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Monday. A Lions sweep would give Linn-Mar the Valley Division title. A split would mean a two-way tie with Hempstead.
But Mustangs coach Danielle Krug knows if Kennedy can pull off a two-game upset, her team will be outright conference champs for the second straight year.
“We’ll definitely be paying attention,” Krug said. “We hadn’t won a conference title in a long time before winning it last year. It’s hard to win a conference; you’ve got to be good all year long, so it is important. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but we will be paying attention.”
The Mustangs won the Valley Division last year, capturing their first conference championship in 35 years.
Most important to Krug, though, is how her team has flipped a 1-5 start to the season. Thursday’s loss in the opener marked Hempstead’s first conference defeat since a June 8 loss to Dubuque Wahlert.
“We have a lot of talent,” Krug said. “I never want to complain about having a lot of talent, but it was hard to find all the combinations that were gonna work the best, and once we figured that out you could see the change in us and we started to gel a lot better.”
Hempstead kicks off the postseason at home on July 8 against Davenport North.