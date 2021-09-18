MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Cuba City football team is loaded with many weapons this season, and they needed every one of them Friday night.
The Cubans remained undefeated improving to 5-0 with a 34-24 win over SWAL rival Mineral Point at Ron Murphy Field. Cuba City got three passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Beau Kopp, and another on a fumble recovery in the end zone, to lead the Cubans in a game where they led by four at the half.
“We have a lot of different guys that can step up and make big plays for us with this experienced group, and we used them all tonight,” Cuba City coach Guy Kopp said. “A lot of these guys have been playing varsity for three years, and the senior leadership we have is tremendous this year. We came out and beat a very good team tonight. We need these types of games to test us before the post season.”
The Cubans opened the second half with a Beau Kopp fumble recovery in the end zone to put Cuba City up, 20-10, but the Pointers were quick to respond with a 21-yard score from Joah Filardo to Dominik McVay. The scoring continued in the third as the Cubans added a 43-yard score from Kopp to Carter Olson.
Olson finished the game with six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
“We knew that they were going to be focusing on Carter, but we have plenty of other guys we can go to,” Beau Kopp said. “Mason Reese and Jackson Soja both came up with huge catches for us tonight.”
Reese scored in the first quarter on a 64-yard reception, while Soja came up with a huge score in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard catch.
The Pointers (2-3, 1-2) got a pair of touchdown passes in the second half from Filardo and pulled to within 27-24 with 10:54 remaining in the fourth before Soja’s big score. A Chayse Barth interception with 4:51 remaining helped seal the win for the Cubans.
Barth finished the game with 145 yards on 20 carries. Kopp added 239 yards on 11-for-17 passing.
“It feels great to stay unbeaten after facing a tough opponent,” Barth said. “We just want to keep it rolling.”
Filardo finished 23-for-37 for 367 yards and three TDs.