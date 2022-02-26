Joe Pins finished off yet another dominating win, then sprinted back to the team area and hopped on the exercise bike.
After grinding through a grueling 20-minute workout, Pins emerged smiling.
This, he says, is the best time of the year.
Pins, a 2019 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, left little doubt about his dominance on the first day of the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional on Friday at Five Flags Center, earning a pair of bonus point wins to move within a victory of the D-III championships.
“We’re just getting ready for Day 2,” said Pins, a sophomore 133-pounder from Wartburg. “Nothing too strenuous, just staying sharp and trusting our process of what we have to do day in and day out. I’m feeling good. Feels good to be wrestling at a high level again and we’re at the most exciting time of the season. That’s what’s driving me.”
Millikin’s Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque standout, and Loras’ Daniel Ruiz, Zeke Smith, Gabe Fiser, Jacob Krakow and Shane Liegel, and Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson also advanced into today’s semifinal round.
Loras had nine of its 10 wrestlers still alive for a trip to nationals.
“I like where we’re at,” Duhawks coach TJ Miller said. “I think our kids are fighting hard. … If you don’t get in the finals, get top three.”
The semifinals and consolation rounds are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today, with finals and place matches slated for 2:30 p.m. The top three finishers at each weight class advance to the Division III championships, held March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pins, a third-place finisher at last year’s national championships and the 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion for Hempstead, won an 18-2 technical fall over Buena Vista’s Caleb Massari in the first round before earning a 9-0 major decision over Dubuque’s Carson Sauriol in the quarterfinals.
He will wrestle Coe’s Bryce Parke in the semifinals, with the winner securing a trip to nationals.
“I think just keep on wrestling the way that I know how to wrestle, and getting the most out of myself every single time,” Pins said. “We talk a lot about fight and giving everything we’ve got. So that’s all I want to do every single time I step on the mat.”
Birt is already a four-time All-American for the Big Blue and seeks to add his first NCAA title to the one he won at last year’s tournament — hosted by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after the NCAA canceled the D-III championships for a second consecutive season in 2021.
Birt, who won the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state title for Western Dubuque, opened his tournament with a 1-minute and 34-second pin of Central’s Colby Tool in the first round.
But in a show of how high he has raised the bar for himself, he was disgusted with his 17-0 technical fall over North Central’s Payton Geigner in the quarterfinals.
“My standard is to be the best in the country, and to me, being the best and most dominant in the country means pinning everybody in the first period,” said Birt, who will face Coe’s Will Esmoil in the semifinals. “If I’m not pinning everybody in the first period, then I’ve got a lot of work to do and room to improve.”
Ruiz won an 8-1 decision over Coe’s Riley Wright in the 149 quarterfinals after pinning Dubuque’s Devinaire Hayes in 1:08 in the first round.
Smith won by technical fall in each of his two matches at 157, beating University of the Ozarks’ Joaquin Bautista, 18-0, before securing an 18-1 victory over Cornell’s Killian Perrigon.
Fiser (165) won an 11-2 major decision over Huntingdon’s Gabriel Pittman before winning a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over Wartburg’s Antwon Pugh in the quarterfinals.
Krakow (174) also won twice by technical fall for Loras, beating Augustana’s Jack Patting, 16-0, in the first round before throttling Cornell’s Jacob Sherzer, 16-1.
Liegel (184) won both of his matches by fall, pinning University of the Ozarks’ Vincent Christy in 1:35 before sticking Luther’s Isaiah Mitchell in the first period of the quarterfinals.
The Spartans’ Anderson (157) won by injury default in the first round before holding on for a 6-5 victory over Coe’s AJ Patterson in the quarterfinals.
Loras’ Jared Hensley (125), Aiden Evans (133), Jalen Schropp (141) and Brady Vogel (197) lost in the quarterfinals, but remained alive for a top-three finish along with Dubuque’s Devinaire Hayes (149), Luke Radeke (165) and Pilo Perez (184).
“Keep wrestling. It’s one match at a time,” Miller said. “I told them before the tournament started, everyone is 0-0. You can’t really look ahead, because you don’t know if this going to be your last one or night. This is probably the best regional field I’ve ever been associated with in my time here. It’s very deep.”
Loras’ Slade Sifuentes (285) and Dubuque’s Cade Hornback (125), Carson Sauriol (133), Anthony Urrea (141), Thomas McCreadie (174), Tyler Thurston (197) and Robert Melise (285) lost twice and were eliminated.