Keegan Murray’s meteoric rise launched him into the conversation for national awards, All-American honors and established his name as a potential NBA draft lottery pick.
On Tuesday, Murray made the decision many have expected after a sensational sophomore season for the University of Iowa, foregoing his remaining years of eligibility and declaring himself eligible for the NBA draft.
Not to shabby for a kid who came off the bench as a freshman before getting a chance to flourish this season.
“I feel it’s just a credit to hard work. Hard work can really take you wherever you imagine yourself being,” Murray said. “This was my dream growing up as a kid. I just credit that to my parents. My parents put me in the best position possible to succeed and obviously my brother pushing me, our battles one on one and things like that.”
He hasn’t signed with an agent yet, but plans to soon. Then his focus will turn toward team workouts and other meetings as he embarks on the next phase of his basketball journey.
“My main focus right now is just getting myself physically ready for that next step,” he said.
Murray, the son of former Iowa star Kenyon and the twin brother of Kris, earned consensus first-team All-American honors this season, was a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection, and is a finalist for the multiple player of the year awards after leading the nation in Player Efficiency Rating (37.8) and ranking fourth in scoring (23.5 points per game).
“We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement issued by the school. “He has earned the right to be a lottery pick. Keegan is incredibly professional and even keeled with everything he does. Not only did Keegan accomplish things no other Hawkeye underclassman has ever done, but he also represented our program at the highest-level. We fully support Keegan and will assist him every way we can throughout the draft process.”
Murray became just the fourth Hawkeye to earn consensus first-team All-American honors, joining Murray Wier (1948), Charles Darling (1952) and former teammate Luka Garza (2020-21).
Murray averaged just 7.2 points last year and his scoring increase (16.3) was the highest from one season to the next among Big Ten players since Illinois’ Rick Schmidt in 1973-74.
He posted 10 double-doubles and was the only player in the nation this year to average 23 points and eight rebounds.
A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native who prepped at Cedar Rapids Prairie, he had 26 20-point games and scored at least 25 points in 16 games this season. He set a Big Ten tournament record with 103 points and 38 field goals en route to earning Most Outstanding Player honors.
He wasn’t paying attention to the hype, but the hype still managed to find a way through.
“The whole season I kind of just put social media aside because I knew that was going to be a distraction for me, with my name out there a lot more than it was last year,” Murray said. “I just kind of got rid of that for the season. But obviously you hear it from your family, your friends and people around you talking about it. It’s something I tried to avoid as much as I could, but knowing I have a chance to be a high draft pick, I felt I was in a good position for myself to have a good opportunity to hear my name called on draft night.”