The Dubuque Fighting Saints open a five-game road trip with a pair of games this weekend. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s action:
FIGHTING SAINTS (10-2-1) AT WATERLOO (11-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Young Arena
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last meeting: Wyatt Schingoethe scored a shorthanded penalty shot with 1:18 remaining in regulation to lift the Black Hawks to a 3-2 victory on Nov. 8 at Mystique Ice Arena in the first meeting of the season between the Cowbell Cup rivals.
Fresh face: The Saints added 5-foot-10, 161-pound defenseman Evan Stella to the roster this week after Wyatt Kaiser returned home to play the Andover (Minn.) High School season. Kaiser will return to Dubuque at the conclusion of the high school season. Stella, 18, tallied a goal and two points in 19 games for Farjestad in the SuperElit League in Sweden prior to joining the Saints. He has dual citizenship and will not count against the Saints’ import limit.
Outlook: The Saints enter this weekend with the top winning percentage in the USHL at .808 but sit in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Chicago, which has played three more games than Dubuque. The Saints have the USHL’s stingiest defense, having allowed just 27 goals in 13 games, while Waterloo ranks second with 34 goals allowed. Dubuque, on the other hand, ranks seventh in the eight-team Eastern Conference with 40 goals scored. Waterloo has 48 goals. The Saints lead the USHL with a 31.4% success rate on the power play, while Waterloo is 14th at 11.1%. Waterloo’s penalty kill ranks first at 95.4%, and Dubuque is eighth at 81.4%.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT DES MOINES (9-6-1)
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Buccaneer Arena
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last meeting: Aidan Fulp scored with 7:56 remaining in regulation to lift the Saints to a 5-4 victory Oct. 18 at Buccaneer Arena in the first meeting of the season between the Iowa rivals. Ty and Dylan Jackson each had a goal and two assists in the win.
Outlook: Des Moines leads the Western Conference with 60 goals scored but rank seventh in goals allowed at 56, so this could be quite the contrast in styles. Des Moines owns the second-best power play in the West at 16.2 percent and rank fifth in the West with a 79.7% penalty kill. The Saints will also play at Des Moines the evening before Thanksgiving.
Back home: The Saints will play at Des Moines, Fargo and Sioux Falls next weekend to wrap up the five-game road trip. They return Dec. 6-7 for a two-game series with Muskegon. Dubuque will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 7.