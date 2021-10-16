Dubuque Senior’s postseason started this week. Thankfully, the Rams have a little bit of cushion and a loss didn’t end the season.
But, if Senior doesn’t win next week, it could be the end of the road.
Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark ran for a 74-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, and Rusty VanWetzinga returned from an injury to score the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Iowa Class 5A No. 9-ranked Spartans held off Senior, 28-14, on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Senior dropped to 5-3 overall and will play at Cedar Falls next week in the regular-season finale. The Rams entered this week 12th in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s ratings percentage index. They need to be inside the top 16 after next week to play on.
Each of Senior’s losses this season have come against teams ranked in the top 10.
“All three of our losses have really been like playoff games,” said Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan, who threw for 154 yards. “We were a couple plays away from winning that game, and that’s how playoff games are: they come down to the end. If we clean up a few things, get a win next week, it’s going to help us get momentum for the playoffs.”
“Like I said last week, we don’t want a computer to decide our fate,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “Six wins, we’ll be in — I think. Who knows? But with five we’ll have to cross our fingers. Cedar Falls is a big game for us. We haven’t beat them, and we haven’t beat them in the Dome, so that’s what we’re working for. And starting (Saturday) morning we have to put our focus on beating those guys.”
Pleasant Valley (6-2), which averages 265.3 rushing yards per game, ran for 367 yards as a team. Lindmark finished with 132 yards on 16 carries and VanWetzinga carried the ball 107 times for 107 yards and a score. Caden McDermott added 62 yards and a touchdown, and Tyge Lyon added 50 yards on the ground.
Gilligan completed 14 of 30 passes with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 44 yards. Hayden Francois totaled 89 yards from scrimmage and Kyle Konrardy kicked a pair of field goals for the Rams, who lost for just the second time in five games.
Pleasant Valley took a lead just seconds into the game as Lindmark faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown. Senior, meanwhile, went three-and-out on its first three possessions, finally picking up its initial first down late on a short field in the opening quarter.
Tommy Williams blocked a PV punt, but his effort still made an impact. The punt traveled just 18 yards and the Rams took over at their opponent’s 26-yard line. Senior got as far as the 4 before settling for Konrardy’s 23-yard field goal. Konrardy added a 28-yard field goal with 7:35 left in the half as the Rams crept within a point. Pleasant Valley led, 7-6, at the break and was outgaining the Rams, 196-75.
Pleasant Valley drove 88 yards on 12 plays on its opening drive of the second half, taking a 14-6 lead on Lindmark’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Aden O’Donnell.
But the Rams’ offense woke up after that.
Gilligan orchestrated a seven-play, 68-yard drive, connecting with a wide-open Landon Sauser on a post route over the middle. Gilligan and Sauser connected for the two-point conversion pass that draw Senior even at 14-all.
The Spartans went back to work again, methodically marching 80 yards on 15 plays, taking a 21-14 lead on VanWetzinga’s 5-yard run with 5:27 left. Pleasant Valley recovered a lateral pass at the Senior 29 and McDermott scored on a 3-yard run with 2:25 left.