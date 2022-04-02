A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (33-16-2-3) AT WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (23-28-2-1)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight at Young Arena, Waterloo, Iowa.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams have split the first six meetings of the seven-game series, but Dubuque has the slight edge because of a standings point earned with an overtime loss Oct. 16. Dubuque is 1-1-1 at Young Arena and 2-1 at Mystique Community Ice Arena. The Black Hawks won the last meeting, 5-3, on Feb. 25 in Waterloo.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints wrapped up an 11th-consecutive Clark Cup Playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over Des Moines on Thursday. Chicago has the next-longest string of playoff berths with five. Dubuque’s next order of business will be to finish in the top two in the Eastern Conference to secure a first-round bye in the 12-team field. The Saints entered the weekend with a three-point deficit to first-place Chicago and a nine-point cushion on third-place Muskegon with eight games remaining … Dubuque is averaging 4.0 goals per game while allowing 3.30.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks entered Friday night’s game at Cedar Rapids on a four-game losing streak and had a 2-8-0 record in its last 10 games. Despite the slide, they held a 10-point cushion on Des Moines for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Waterloo’s last win came March 18 against Tri-City, the runaway leader for the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions. The Black Hawks entered the weekend averaging 2.81 goals for and 3.24 goals against.
Cowbell Cup: The Black Hawks faced their final Cowbell Cup games of the season this weekend, visiting Cedar Rapids on Friday night and hosting Dubuque tonight. After this weekend, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids will have three more meetings that will determine the Cowbell Cup winner. The trophy recognizes the top Eastern Iowa team in head-to-head competition.
Alumni report: Quinn Preston, who recently completed his career at Ohio State University, signed a pro contract with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. He will be teammates with another former Saints forward, Brett Boeing … Colin Theisen this week scored his first professional goal for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. He signed with the top affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes after a distinguished college career at Notre Dame and Arizona State ... Next week’s NCAA Division I Frozen Four in Boston will include Dubuque alumni on all four teams. They include Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo, Denver forward Cole Guttman, Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko and Minnesota State assistant coach Paul Kirtland.