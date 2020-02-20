DES MOINES — West Delaware sent a strong message on the eve of the traditional Iowa state wrestling tournament.
The Hawks are bringing home a nice, big trophy, too.
Iowa Class 2A top-ranked West Delaware routed third-seeded Williamsburg, 53-9, in the state dual finals on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Hawks (25-2) successfully defended their dual crown from last season and have won three dual championships.
West Delaware was in the finals for the fifth time in program history. In addition to the last two titles, the Hawks also won the 1991 championship. They were runners-up in 2003 and 2012.
“The first practice we had, the first thing I said was last year is last year. The only expectation we have is that we keep improving,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “I said if we keep improving like I think we can, we’re going to be a dangerous team by the end of the year. And I think we are.”
Wednesday’s championship dual — a rematch of West Delaware’s 52-6 victory on Jan. 23 — was a major mismatch on paper.
West Delaware entered with eight wrestlers rated in the final 2A rankings from The Predicament and 12 state qualifiers — second only to Class 3A power Southeast Polk, which qualified 13 for the individual tournament.
Williamsburg, meanwhile, had just three wrestlers in the final rankings and qualified only two for the state tournament. The Raiders (37-4) were making their first appearance in the state dual finals and third appearance overall in the tournament.
The mismatch wasn’t just on paper. West Delaware won the first 10 bouts and had already clinched the championship with six weights remaining.
“It means a lot. We definitely worked for it all year,” said West Delaware 182-pounder Jack Neuhaus.
Cael Meyer (160 pounds) set the tone to open the dual, pinning Riley Holt in 3 minutes and 11 seconds. Jared Voss followed with a technical fall at 170, and Neuhaus needed just 21 seconds for his third pin of the day.
“I just tried to keep it all the same, the same as all the other matches, but it’s just a different energy being here,” said Neuhaus, who needed just 1:55 combined for his three pins. “I tried not to let it get to me, but it definitely motivated me today.”
Wyatt Voelker won by fall at 195 and Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) won decisions to increase the lead to 26-0.
The top of the lineup kept the Hawks rolling. Carson Less won by decision at 106 and Luke Farmer’s pin at 113 clinched the victory.
Blake Engel rallied for a 5-4 win at 120 and Evan Woods won by fall at 126.
Williamsburg’s Sam Van Dee finally stopped the Hawks’ run at 10 straight wins, earning a 6-2 decision over Staveley Maury at 132. The Raiders’ Jalen Schropp followed with a pin of Conner Funk in 1:28 at 138.
Jadyn Peyton and Will Ward closed the dual with wins for West Delaware.
“We just keep getting better,” Jeff Voss said. “I kept waiting for a time when we’d have an off day or an off meet and we just didn’t have that all year. They just keep improving. It’s crazy.”
West Delaware dominated en route to the final, throttling eighth-seeded Humboldt, 60-12, in the quarterfinals before dispatching Davenport Assumption, 54-18, in the semifinals.
Ten different Hawks recorded bonus-point victories against Humboldt, including pins from Jadyn Peyton (145), Kyle Cole (152), Voss, Neuhaus, Voelker, Ben Petlon (220) and Carson Petlon. Meyer, Farmer, Woods, Maury and Logan Peyton (138) also won matches against Humboldt.
Cole, Meyer, Voss, Neuhaus, Voelker, Engel and Jadyn Peyton had pins in the semifinal victory over Assumption. Carson Petlon, Farmer, Engel and Woods also won matches.