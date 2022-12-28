The Galena boys basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust after a 10-day holiday layoff.
The Pirates handily won two games on Tuesday at the Eastland Holiday Tournament in Lanark, Ill., defeating Forreston, 63-36, and later breezing past Amboy, 73-30.
In the opener against Forreston, Connor Glasgow led the Pirates (7-4) with 21 points, while Parker Studtmann added 15 and Kaden Hauber contributed nine points.
That same trio led Galena’s scoring attack in the Game 2 rout over Amboy. Studtmann fronted the Pirates with 21 points, while Glasgow and Hauber netted 14 points apiece.
Scales Mound 64, Dakota 36 — At Dakota, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 15 points and Charlie Wiegel added 14 as the Illinois Class 1A No. 5 Hornets (11-1) blitzed the Indians.
Stockton falls twice — At Fulton, Ill.: The Blackhaws fell to Mercer County, 60-41, and then to Morrison, 56-36, at the Fulton Holiday Tournament. Parker Luke was the Blackhawks’ leading scorer in both conetests, tallying nine points in Game 1, and 10 in Game 2.
El Paso-Gridley 55, East Dubuque 43 — At Bloomington, Ill.: The Warriors trailed by just two after three quarters, but El Paso-Gridley pulled away in the fourth at the State Farm Classic. Aidan Colin led East Dubuque with 15 points.
Baraboo 69, Fennimore 45 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Brady Larson notched 18 points and Evan Larson added 15, but the Golden Eagles fell at the Dodgeville Shootout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 46, Darlington 40 — At Belmont, Wis.: Addie Hefel scored 19 points as the top-ranked Pirates held off the game Redbirds at the Belmont Holiday Jamboree.
