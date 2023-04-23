Saints Vs Waterloo
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Shawn O’Donnell carries the puck past the Waterloo bench during their game Saturday night at Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa. The Saints rallied for a 3-2 victory in the regular-season finale.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Oliver Moberg gave the Dubuque Fighting Saints at least a shot at earning home ice advantage in the opening round of the United States Hockey League playoffs.

Moberg’s power play goal with 3:07 remaining in regulation on Saturday night lifted the Saints to a 3-2 victory at Waterloo in the regular-season finale. The win temporarily put the Saints in fourth place, which meant hosting the best-of-3 first round of the playoffs.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.