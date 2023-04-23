Oliver Moberg gave the Dubuque Fighting Saints at least a shot at earning home ice advantage in the opening round of the United States Hockey League playoffs.
Moberg’s power play goal with 3:07 remaining in regulation on Saturday night lifted the Saints to a 3-2 victory at Waterloo in the regular-season finale. The win temporarily put the Saints in fourth place, which meant hosting the best-of-3 first round of the playoffs.
But, Green Bay rallied to beat Madison and move back into fourth and earn the right to host the Saints in the best-of-3 series Monday through Wednesday at the Resch Center.
Chicago and Youngstown earned first-round byes in the Eastern Conference by finishing first and second. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 squad will host Cedar Rapids in the other first-round series.
“We were hoping the tea leaves would fall into place and we’d be home on Monday night, but the effort was awesome,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of a win that also prevented Cedar Rapids from overtaking Dubuque for fifth place. “The last 40 minutes, we pretty much controlled possession. Maybe I should have threatened them about having to go to Youngstown before the game instead of after the first period.
“I’m so proud of the guys. This was a hostile environment, for sure, but they handled it really well. It definitely gives us some momentum going into the playoffs.”
The Saints fell into a 2-0 deficit in the first period on Saturday night but rebounded to defeat the Black Hawks for the fourth time in six outings this season. Dubuque clinched the Dupaco Cowbell Cup — which signifies supremacy in head-to-head competition between Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque and Waterloo — on Friday night.
Dubuque went to the power play with 5:06 remaining in the game, thanks to Griffin Erdman slashing defenseman Lucas St. Louis.
On the winning goal, Mikey Burchill made a cross-ice pass to Caelum Dick in the left-wing circle. Waterloo goalie Jack Spicer stopped the defenseman’s one-timer, and the rebound hit Moberg in the chest. When the puck hit the ice, Moberg quickly snapped it into a vacated net for his 10th goal of the season, and a wild celebration ensued below the goal line.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win this game, but now we have to keep it going into the playoffs,” said Moberg, who scored a goal last week against Chicago after a shot bounced in off his abdomen. “I don’t know if it’s lucky bounces or what, you deserve luck sometimes.”
The Saints and goaltender Marcus Brannman weathered a late storm with Spicer pulled for a sixth attacker to finish the regular-season with a 32-24-5-1 record. Brannman made 24 saves a night after stopping 50 shots in a 4-1 loss to Waterloo at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“The whole team wanted to take revenge for last night,” Brannman said. “We knew we had to win to have a chance at home-ice advantage. Unfortunately, Madison lost it. But at least we know we did our part, and that gives us some momentum going into the playoffs.”
Waterloo opened the scoring 11:01 into the first period on Gavin Thoreson’s ninth goal of the season. Teddy Townsend moved the puck to Nate Benoit, who wired a shot from the left circle. Brannman got a piece of the shot, but it fell behind him and Thoreson swatted it into the net before the Dubuque defense could clear the crease.
Connor Brown doubled the lead with 1:51 remaining in the period. He carried into the Dubuque zone, slightly drifted to the right and snapped a wrist shot inside the left elbow of the net for his ninth goal of the season. David Klee and Garrett Brown picked up the assists.
The Saints swung the momentum just 14 seconds into the middle period on Mikey Burchill’s 13th goal of the season. Burchill dumped the puck into the right corner, and Jake Sondreal won a battle below the goal line before centering a pass back to Burchill in the low slot. Burchill’s shot hit Spicer’s left skate and the left goal post before finding the net.
“We knew we were playing for some high stakes tonight, and we really didn’t want to have to go to Youngstown or Plymouth (Mich. to play Team USA,” Burchill said. “We wanted to at least control our own fate instead of leaving it up to someone else to win.
“At the intermission Kirk reminded us of the situation and how important it was to come back. And we played a lot better the last 40 minutes. Green Bay is a really good team, but we had a good series with them all year, so it should be a really good playoff series.”
Dubuque knotted the score 3:42 later on Owen Michaels’ 15th goal of the season. Luke Malboeuf took a shot from the point, and James Reeder swatted it out of the air and settled it down before feeding a wide-open Michaels for a backdoor goal to the right of Spicer. Malboeuf earned his first career USHL assist on the play.
“I’m super proud of the group,” Michaels said. “This was a really good win. It’s Game 62, and going into playoffs it’s good to have a win like this in your back pocket. It shows that we can come from behind and beat a good team like Waterloo.”
The Black Hawks tied Fargo with the most wins in the USHL at 40 and landed the second seed in the Western Conference. They will play the winner of the Lincoln vs. Des Moines series.
The Saints went 1-for-3 on the power play, and Waterloo finished 0-for-1. The Black Hawks outshot Dubuque, 26-23.
