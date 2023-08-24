A milestone season has arrived in Epworth and it comes with change.
Western Dubuque is celebrating its 50th season with a football program and will do so on a brand-new artificial turf playing surface at Buchman Field.
A milestone season has arrived in Epworth and it comes with change.
Western Dubuque is celebrating its 50th season with a football program and will do so on a brand-new artificial turf playing surface at Buchman Field.
The Bobcats will be looking for a second consecutive playoff berth and are now four years removed from winning the Class 3A state championship in 2019.
Here is a capsule look at Western Dubuque, which will be competing in Class 4A District 2:
Coach — Justin Penner (10th season, 59-33)
Last year — 6-4 (4-1 Class 4A District 2)
Returning starters — Sam Christoffer (Sr., OL); Garrett Kluesner (Jr., OL); Hunter Quagliano (Sr., TE/LB); Collin McDermott (Sr., WR/LB); Brock Carpenter (Sr., WR/DB); Grant Glausser (Sr., RB/DB); Brett Harris (Soph., QB); Peyton Putz (Sr., DL); Ryan Digmann (Sr., LB); Derek Hoerner (Sr., LB); Drew Burds (Jr., DB); Clayten Lindecker (Sr., DB/LS); Caden Abresch (Sr., K/P)
Promising newcomers — Jack Lansing (Sr., DL); Brandon Decker (Sr., WR/DB); Sam Boge (Sr., OL); Caiden Wholers (Sr., OL); Isaac Lehmann (Sr., OL); John Lemke (Jr., OL); David Theisen (Jr., RB/LB); Decklin McCool (Sr., LB); Ben Wernimont (Soph., DB); Adam Becker (Sr., DL); Tanner Anderson (Jr., QB/LB); TJ Cook (Jr., QB/LB)
Outlook — The Bobcats open their milestone campaign with four straight games against teams that can be considered rivals before a Week 5 district opener against defending district champion Waverly-Shell Rock. Western Dubuque is familiar with its district opponents considering Class 4A District 2 is unchanged from the last two-year cycle. The artificial turf should benefit a team that boasts above average speed, especially on the offensive side of the ball with state qualifying sprinters Glausser and Carpenter returning. Glausser, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit, averaged 7.6 yards per rush while running for 1,564 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Carpenter, who has committed to Northern Iowa, is the top returning receiver after catching 15 passes for 168 yards last season. He also is a lockdown cornerback who had two sacks and three interceptions last year. Hoerner and Quagliano return as the team’s top two tacklers from last season. With eight starters returning on the defensive side, the Bobcats figure to be a stingy bunch.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at West Delaware; Sept. 1: DUBUQUE WAHLERT; Sept. 8: at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Sept. 15: NORTH SCOTT; Sept. 22: WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK; Sept. 29: at Marion; Oct. 6: WATERLOO EAST; Oct. 13: DECORAH; Oct. 20: at Mason City
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.