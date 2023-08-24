10072022-westdubuquewaterloowfootball6-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Grant Glausser runs behind a block from Hunter Quagliano during a game last season in Epworth, Iowa. Glausser returns after rushing for 1,564 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

A milestone season has arrived in Epworth and it comes with change.

Western Dubuque is celebrating its 50th season with a football program and will do so on a brand-new artificial turf playing surface at Buchman Field.

