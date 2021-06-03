FARLEY, Iowa — It may have been a mid-week non-conference matchup, but anytime Western Dubuque and Dyersville Beckman battle on the diamond, it’s going to be a grind.
Each squad had to overcome mental lapses and defensive miscues, and neither could seem to find that big knockout hit through the first five innings.
In the end, Western Dubuque found a little more offense with a 5-3 victory over rival Beckman Wednesday night at Farley Park.
“Offensively, we played really poorly tonight,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “That’s hard to say when you score five runs and have nine hits. Just really bad decision making at the plate with guys in scoring position.”
The Bobcats grabbed the lead in the first when Garrett Baumhover led off the game with a single and Bryn Vantiger walked. When courtesy runner Logan Brosius attempted to steal second, the throw sailed into center field, allowing Baumhover to cross home.
Beckman quickly grabbed the lead in the second using the benefit of four walks. Jackson Oberbroeckling recorded the only Blazer hit of the inning, but he and Cameron Krapl scored to grab the advantage, 2-1.
The Bobcats tied it up in the third when Baumhover led off with a double, advanced to third on an errant throw, and scored on Vantiger’s RBI single.
Neither team seemed willing to pull away as each added runs in the fourth.
Beckman briefly went ahead with just one hit in the inning. Max Mullis legged out an infield single and later came around to score on a throwing error.
Western Dubuque (4-1) came back in the fourth with a run to knot the game at 3-3. Tucker Nauman led off with a double, advanced on a ground out and later scored on a wild pitch.
By the fourth inning, each team had left multiple scoring opportunities out on the base paths.
Beckman (4-2) had runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings, while the Bobcats advanced runners as far as third base in four of the first five frames.
Western Dubuque went ahead for good in the fifth. Isaac Then led off with sharp single up the middle and Vantiger followed with an opposite field knock to put runners at the corners. Tuckner Nauman’s run-scoring fielder’s choice gave the Bobcats the lead, 4-3.
Sawyer Nauman and Vantiger singled to lead off the sixth, and WD added an insurance run on Tyler Weidenbacher’s sacrifice fly.
The brightest spots of the night may have come from the mound. Bobcat’s reliver Ryan Klostermann was thrust into action in the second and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run.
“Ryan Klostermann showed a lot of great stuff on the mound coming in a tough situation for us,” said Baumhover, who was 2-for-2 at the plate. “Being a sophomore, he did really good tonight. We didn’t play to our full potential, but good teams find a way to win and that’s what we did.”
Beckman’s Ryan Burchard and Lane Kramer were also effective on the bump, using an array of off-speed pitches to keep a potent WD lineup off-balance all night.
“This is the first time we have seen a ton of junk all year,” Bryant said. “Credit to them, it was a great game plan. Anytime you play Beckman, you are going to see some flaws in your team because they are going to expose them.”