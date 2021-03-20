The Loras bats were hot on Friday.
The Duhawk hitters pounded out 30 hits in a doubleheader sweep of conference foe Nebraska Wesleyan, 6-5 and 16-7, in Lincoln, Neb.
Joe Egan and Dylan Pardoe had two hits apiece in the first game as Loras withstood a late four-run rally from the Prairie Wolves.
Loras played long ball in Game 2 as Egan, Luke Fennelly and Ryan Wohlers all had home runs. Egan went 4-for-6, Fennelly 3-for-4 and Max Cullen 3-for-6 in the Duhawks’ 20-hit outburst. Loras improved to 5-1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Culver-Stockton 12, Clarke 11 (OT) — At Canton, Mo.: Alyssa Humphrey netted six goals and Emily Moran scored four times, but the Pride (2-2, 2-1 KCAC) fell in overtime.