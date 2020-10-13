The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play a pair of home-and-home preseason series in preparation for the United States Hockey League regular-season opener next month.
Dubuque will visit Des Moines on Oct. 23, then host the Buccaneers one night later at 7:05 p.m. at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The following weekend, the Saints will host Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 30 and visit the Gamblers the following night.
Both home games will be open to the public, although the Saints are still finalizing ticketing information.
The Fighting Saints open the regular season Nov. 6 at home against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.