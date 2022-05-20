Conner Funk and his West Delaware senior classmates have been working toward this for a few years now.
And they’ve liked the immediate returns.
The Hawks rolled pitching-depleted Dubuque Senior, 21-5, in five innings on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in the first week of the season. They swept Maquoketa in a WaMaC Conference doubleheader on Monday, then beat Class 1A top-ranked Lansing Kee on Tuesday at historic Shooky Fink Field in New Albin, Iowa.
“The last few years, record-wise, haven’t really been what we wanted,” said Funk, who homered and singled while scoring four runs and driving in three out of the leadoff spot Thursday. “For a lot of us, this is our third year starting on varsity so we know what it’s all about, and we have a couple of really talented young guys who have stepped up and contributed right away.
“We just want to play a complete game. We have a good pitching staff, we can hit the crap out of the ball, and we’re pretty solid in the field. It helped that we had a really good spring where guys worked really hard in the gym and we developed the approach of getting our pitches and hitting them hard somewhere.”
West Delaware made the most of 12 hits, 10 walks and eight hit batsmen and batted around in each of the first three innings. Each spot in the lineup scored at least two runs.
Luke Kehrli hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and Lukas Meyer belted a solo shot in the fifth for the Hawks. Kyle Cole and Kehrli finished with three RBIs apiece, and Tyrus Werner and Meyer had two apiece.
“We have guys who were maybe picked on a little bit when they were younger players at the varsity level, and they took the brunt of being inexperienced,” Hawks coach Kevin Werner said. “That put a little chip on their shoulders, and now they’re ready to compete at this level this year.
“It’s always good to be 4-0. The emphasis has been on playing good baseball, and we’ve done that this week. It’ll prepare us for the WaMac. The WaMaC is a beast, especially the Eastern Division. The West is no slouch either. It’s always a grind, and I expect no different this year.”
After falling behind, 3-0, in the first inning Thursday, the Rams quickly got a run back. Jon Willie led off with a single, stole second and scored on a Kobe Meyer base hit.
The Hawks broke the game open with a 10-run second, but Senior answered with its final four runs of the game. Wille laced an RBI double to the gap in left-center, and Meyer followed with a towering three-run home run.
Senior entered this season with a young roster, and coach Andrew Reese will welcome a little more experience in the coming weeks, when spring sports athletes complete their seasons. Pitchers Jack Gilligan and Jack Aitchison are competing at state this weekend.
“We are having quality at-bats and we’re swinging at the right pitches. We have a good mentality stepping into the box,” Reese said after his team fell to 1-4. “The offensive side, we’re OK. Defense has been a struggle so far, and it’s a work in progress.
“We’re a little low on pitching with the spring sports still going on. We’re young and we’re working our way some things right now, but we’ll get there.”
