Cascade and Dyersville Beckman both earned No. 1 seeds and will host Iowa Class 2A district play early next month, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released on Thursday morning.
No. 3-ranked Cascade (15-3 through Wednesday) received a first-round bye and will open District 9 tournament play at American Legion Ball Park at 7:30 p.m. on July 5. The Cougars will face either Northeast Goose Lake (6-10) or Tipton (6-10), who meet July 2 at Durant.
Camanche (10-6) landed the No. 2 seed in District 9 and will play the 5:30 p.m. game at Cascade on July 5. Durant (12-6) hosts Wilton (1-15) on July 2 in the opening round.
The District 9 survivor will play the District 10 champion on July 12 for a berth in the eight-team state tournament in Carroll. District 10 includes Iowa City Regina (13-8), Anamosa (13-6), West Liberty (8-11), Winfield-Mount Union (2-13), West Branch (6-11) and Louisa-Muscatine (3-14).
No. 5-ranked Beckman (18-10 through Wednesday) received a first-round bye and will open District 8 tournament play at Commerical Club Park at 7:30 p.m. on July 5. The Trailblazers will face either Waukon (10-13) or Clayton Ridge/Central (5-17), who meet July 2 at MFL/Mar-Mac.
Monticello (12-6) landed the No. 2 seed in District 8 and will play the 5:30 p.m. game at Dyersville on July 5. MFL/Mar-Mac (14-9) hosts Postville (0-14) on July 2 in the opening round.
The District 8 survivor will play the District 7 champion on July 12 at Independence for a berth in the state tournament. District 7 includes Jesup (12-5), New Hampton (14-10), Starmont (9-6), Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-8), North Fayette Valley (11-10) and Oelwein (4-14).
In Class 1A, District 8 includes Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley.
Bellevue (0-16) visits top-seeded Lisbon (14-5) at 7 p.m. on July 2, while Marquette (8-8) meets Calamus-Wheatland (7-10) in the 5:30 game. The district semifinals take place July 5 and the championship game is slated for July 9, with all games at Lisbon.
The District 8 champion will face the District 7 champion at 7 p.m. on July 12 in Manchester. District 7 features Glbertville Don Bosco (18-3), Conrad BCLUW (1-14), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-11), Colo-Nesco (11-8), Wapsie Valley (16-9), Hudson (4-17), North Tama (13-7) and AGWSR (6-11).
In District 6, Edgewood-Colesburg (9-11) opens tournament play at 7 p.m. on July 2 by hosting Central City (3-14). The winner will face either Janesville (11-5) or Clarksville (1-11) at 7 p.m. on July 5 at Edgwood in the semfinals. The other side of the district bracket includes Lansing Kee (28-2), Dunkerton (4-8) and East Buchanan. Kee drew the lone bye in the bracket.
The District 6 champion will face the District 5 winner at 7 p.m. on July 12 at Decorah. District 5 includes Saint Ansgar (14-8), Northwood-Kensett (0-13), Nashua-Plainfield (7-11), Turkey Valley (5-17), South Winneshiek (13-7), Riceville (2-13), Rockford (9-10) and North Butler (6-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.