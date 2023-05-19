DES MOINES — The Duke has done it again.
For the third time in as many visits, Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley has captured discus gold. And this time, he cemented his name in the record books.
After four of his first five throws surpassed the 180-foot mark in Thursday’s Class 3A discus competition in the afternoon session of the Iowa state track and field championships, Faley launched his sixth and final toss a booming 195 feet, 1 inch to set a new 3A state-meet record, along with the top outdoor mark in Iowa this season.
“Today I had the best series of my life,” Faley said. “I had four throws over 180 (feet), and then that last throw everything clicked. I had bits and pieces that I liked from the first five, and I just put it all together for the last one.”
Faley’s 195-foot boomer came just moments before Pella’s Brandon Fischer, who entered as the top seed, attempted his final throw.
“Brandon is an incredible athlete and an incredible thrower, so I knew I needed to put as much distance as I could between him because he’s a beast,” Faley said.
With his record-setting throw, Faley surpassed former Iowa Hawkeye and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for the state meet’s top 3A mark.
“It means a lot to go out on top,” Faley said. “Tristan Wirfs is someone I think everybody looks up to as an athletic freak, so it means a lot.”
The Golden Eagles’ senior defended his state discus title from a year ago, and continued the momentum from a gold-medal performance at last month’s Drake Relays.
“This means so much,” Faley said. “I’m a passionate guy; I put all my energy, my heart into this. To succeed and reach my goal means everything to me.”
But the book is not closed just yet. Faley will go for four straight gold medals when he enters today’s 3A shot put event as the top seed.
“The job is not done,” he said. “One down, one to go.”
Bobcats take 2nd — A year after taking gold in the boys 3A 4x800, new-look Western Dubuque was near the top once again. Derek Fangman, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann and Quentin Nauman placed second in 8:03.64 despite graduating three-fourths of their runners from last season.
Only Williams, a senior, returned from last year’s state title team.
“I believe we have something special here,” Williams said. “We didn’t get first this year, but Western Dubuque is a name in the 4x800 — and it should be. If we didn’t bring that state-title mindset every day to practice, we wouldn’t be right here today.”
Fangman, also a senior, saw something click midway through the season.
“Coming in I don’t think any of us expected to be where we’re at now, but then halfway through the season we’re like, ‘We can do this; we can do this,’” he said. “It was just about believing in ourselves.”
Steffen medals again — Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen is no stranger to the medal stand. After collecting four of them at last year’s state meet, the Golden Eagles’ junior sprinter added another on Thursday with a fourth-place effort in the girls 3A 400-meter dash in 57.30.
The result wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but Steffen sees it as fuel for her remaining three events.
“I didn’t hit what I wanted to, but it’s OK because I’m gonna make up for it (today),” Steffen said. “We have standards here, and we know that we want to hit them.”
Area showdown — Four of the eight finalists in Saturday’s girls 3A 100 final will be from the Telegraph Herald coverage area. Maquoketa’s Taylor Wing advanced with the field’s top time (12.36); Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald posted the third-fastest qualifying time (12.59); and Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (12.77) and Ava Ramler (12.78) advanced in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Moving on — Cascade, the defending girls Class 2A shuttle hurdle relay state champion (Mya Curry, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes, Devin Simon) advanced to Saturday’s final by advancing with the fourth-best qualifying time (1:06.76). Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius, who captured gold in the 100 as a sophomore, will get another shot by advancing seventh out of the preliminary heat (11.10). Western Dubuque’s shuttle hurdle relay (Tyler Horstman, Jaden Then, Brandon Decker, Ashton Hogrefe) will go for gold on Saturday after advancing in the third position in Thursday’s prelims (1:00.04).
Area athletes who competed in Thursday’s Class 2A/3A afternoon session, but placed outside the top eight or did not advance past the preliminaries:
Boys — Wahlert’s Brosius (200, 10th, 22.53), Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand (3,200, 9th, 9:45.93), Brock Carpenter (200, 9th, 22.50), Jaden Then (high jump, no height), Joe Boge (discus, 14th, 147 feet); Cascade’s Adam Knepper (3,200, 21st, 10:28.59), Luka Rickels (400, 14th, 51.72); Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin (200, 12th, 22.71), 100 (16th, 11.39), 400 (DQ).
Girls — Wahlert’s Lucy Murphy (3,000, 14th, 11:17.91), 4x800 (Olivia Donovan, Olivia Bellini, Samantha Callahan, Lily Graham, 10th, 9:54.17), Olivia Hilby (discus, 11th, 119-1); Western Dubuque’s Ava Ramler (200, 9th, 26.24), Brynn Walters (200, 12th, 26.36) 4x800 (Isabella Graber, Alyssa Klein, Paige Koetz, Bella Meyers, 21st, 10:20.40; Cascade’s Hallie Kelchen (3,000, 14th, 11:15.60); Maquoketa 4x800 (Justice Ambruster, Clare Hackman, Kalyn Hackman, Isabelle Hardin, 14th, 10:08.57), Reese Kuhlman (400, 9th, 59.86); West Delaware’s Anna O’Rear (200, 21st, 27.01), shuttle hurdle relay (Norah Peyton, Josie McMahon, Lauren LeClere, Alivia Schulte, 9th, 1:10.25); Beckman 4x800 (Abby Knepper, Maria Kruse, Julia Mertz, Maria Dudzik.).
