The ball sails just over the outstreached glove of Dubuque Senior's Ava Rupp during their sofball matchup with Cedar Rapids Prairie at Art Wiegand Field at Dubuque Senior High on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Dubuque Senior softball coach Mark Hefel may not be much of a fisherman, but he certainly has a claim in talking about the one that got away.
Hefel wasn’t be talking about big fish, but Game 1 of a doubleheader with visiting Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday.
With Senior pitcher Meredith Gatto cruising through six innings, the Hawks shocked Senior with a nine-run seventh inning to take Game 1, 11-6. Prairie kept hitting in a wild nightcap, hanging on to win Game 2, 11-10.
In the opener, Gatto allowed only five hits in the first six innings, and if not for a bad-hop dribbler that she misplayed for what would have been the third out, she would have had a shutout going into the seventh.
With a stiff wind blowing out to left and center field for much of the game, both teams were seeing “double”, as the two combined for 10 doubles, five by each team. Prairie also added a triple and home run, both in the decisive seventh inning.
“It happens. We made a couple of mistakes, but they hit the ball well all game. We got burnt a couple of times in the outfield with the wind. It was hard out there,” Mark Hefel said of the Game 1 setback.
Senior built its lead with a first-inning run on a double by Ava Rupp, two runs in the fourth inning on a single by Brenna George, a double by Stella Weber, and a throwing error by the shortstop. The fifth run came in the sixth inning on a RBI single from Weber.
The fateful seventh inning started with a single, single, double and triple off Gatto that suddenly tied the game. Hefel brought in Lily McCarty in relief, and in a blink of an eye, the Hawks had added on six more runs with a two-run home run by Audrey Lueck, and a three-run double by Piper Johnson doing most of the damage.
The wind was still blowing in Game 2, and so did the extra base hits.
The two teams combined for five doubles in the first inning and a half. Senior shook off the Game 1 disappointment, jumping on Prairie for six runs in its first at-bat, highlighted by a two-run double by Weber and a two-run triple by Ella Kraus.
However, the Rams could not keep the Prairie bats at bay, and the Hawks came right back with five runs in the second, and three more in the third. Their final outburst with three runs in the sixth inning proved to be the game winners.
Senior battled throughout, retaking the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs of its own. But as was the case in both games, the Rams could not hold the leads.
“We’re a young team, and it showed a little bit today,” Hefel said. “I told them before the game that when you’re playing well, teams are going to come after you. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of experience, and we just couldn’t hold on.”
Rylie Moore, batting ninth, had a huge second game for the Rams going 4-for-4. Jolee Strohmeyer had three hits, and Brenna George had three hits, including two doubles. For the day, George had six hits and three doubles.
Senior totaled 26 hits in the two games, but left 16 runners on base, which ultimately nullified the chance for victory in each game.