Dave Gaer shot the low round on a hot, sticky Wednesday to take the first-day lead in the Super Senior division of the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
The Des Moines native shot a 1-under-par 69 to take a two-stroke lead over Tom Norton, of Muscatine, in the division for golfers 65 years and older. Sam Aossey, of Cedar Rapids, sits three shots back of Gaer. Defending champion Bob Brooks, of West Des Moines, and Mark Wessels, of Dyersville, share fourth place at 3-over-par, while four golfers — Marshalltown’s Pat Ryan, Marion’s Pat Kahler, Davenport’s Dave Waugh and Marshalltown’s Rob Christensen — sit in a tie for sixth place at 6-over par.
The 41-golfer Super Senior division includes four Dubuque golfers. Douglas Schmid sits in 19th place, Richard McKay III in a tie for 20th, John O’Connor in 29th and William Coakley in 40th. Three golfers withdrew and another did not finish.
In the Championship Division, Ankeny’s Bill Matzdorff and West Des Moines’ Chris Kramer share the lead with 1-over-par 71s, one shot ahead of Norwalk’s Gary Ellis and Monticello’s Dustin Hall.
Jim Ihm, of Peosta, shares fifth place with Ankeny’s Jay Slings and Lineville’s Jay Gregory after carding a 73. Dubuque’s Brad Lewis sat atop the leaderboard early in the day and finished in a four-way tie for eighth place with Urbandale’s Ron Peterson, Norwalk’s Terry Cook and Polk City’s Brian Verduyn at 4-over-par. Jeff Wachter, of Asbury, shared 39th place at 13-over-par in the 54-golfer field.
The tournament resumes today and concludes Friday.
prep volleyball
Cubans 3-0 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Cuba City swept through its three matches at the Onalaska Sprawl Tournament, defeating Webster (25-17, 25-22), Green Bay Preble (25-15, 15-15) and Ashland (25-13, 25-12). Ella Vosberg compiled 28 kills and 25 digs, while Ella McKinley dished out 37 assists.
(Tuesday’s Results)
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo West 0 — At Moody Gym: Addison Wright downed 10 kills, Gabbi Smith had 13 digs and Luci Weber 13 assists as the Mustangs swept the Wahawks, 27-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Linn-Mar 3, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: Ella Clark had 22 digs, Kate Harbaugh six aces and Ava Ramler 11 kills, but the Class 5A No. 14-ranked Lions outlasted the Bobcats, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21.
Bellevue 3, Easton Valley 0 — At Miles, Iowa: Teagan Humphrey floored 12 kills and provided 19 digs, and Alexis McCombie added 17 digs to lead Bellevue to a season-opening sweep, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.