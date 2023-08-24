Dave Gaer shot the low round on a hot, sticky Wednesday to take the first-day lead in the Super Senior division of the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.

The Des Moines native shot a 1-under-par 69 to take a two-stroke lead over Tom Norton, of Muscatine, in the division for golfers 65 years and older. Sam Aossey, of Cedar Rapids, sits three shots back of Gaer. Defending champion Bob Brooks, of West Des Moines, and Mark Wessels, of Dyersville, share fourth place at 3-over-par, while four golfers — Marshalltown’s Pat Ryan, Marion’s Pat Kahler, Davenport’s Dave Waugh and Marshalltown’s Rob Christensen — sit in a tie for sixth place at 6-over par.

Recommended for you