After playing in Sweden and Australia last season, Cascade, Iowa, native Ashley Arlen has joined the Leicester Riders of the Women’s British Basketball League.
The move reunites her with her former coach, Krumesh Patel, who Arlen played for in Sweden.
Arlen is familiar with the WBBL, having played for the Nottingham Wildcats from 2015-18, where she was named league MVP in 2017.
Arlen has been playing professionally since 2012, with a passport that shows a bit of a nomadic life; Romania (2012-13), Spain (2013-14), Germany (2014-15), England (2015-18), Sweden (2021 to March 2022) and Australia (April to August 2022).
She took time off from 2018-2021 when she had her daughter, Amaia. Now almost 4 years old, Amaia accompanies her mother to practices and games.
“Amaia understands that I play basketball and she’s a gym rat,” Arlen said. “She’s there all the time with me and the team. Once she asked me why I don’t work or have a job. Kids are ruthless.”
Arlen is looking forward to returning to the WBBL.
“My new team is full of potential,” she said. “We range from myself, being a veteran, all the way to university students. There is a lot of college experience as well in our imports, which I think helps us compete to be one of the top teams in the league.”
In Sweden last year with the Wetterbydden Sparks, Arlen averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
The Riders, who began their regular season last weekend, recently competed in a preseason tournament in Sweden.
“The Swedish game is definitely more physical, which is my favorite part of the game,” Arlen explained. “I’d bet to say the Swedish league is one of the toughest leagues in Europe, so it was great to get out there and compare where we are as a team.”
Arlen’s coach, Patel, welcomed Arlen’s return.
“I’m really excited to have Ash back in the WBBL,” he said. “It was nice to have her on the team in Sweden and she did an excellent job considering she had been out for three years after having Amaia. I think she will be a tremendous addition to our side as she is a proven scorer and having seen her last season, I know she still has more to give. She had great leadership qualities, so I am delighted to have her join the Leicester Riders.”
Arlen said Europe provides more opportunities for female athletes than the United States.
“Unfortunately, the states don’t offer as many opportunities at a high level,” she said. “Many basketball players find themselves overseas playing in foreign leagues. It varies from top league to potentially division two or even division three. Every country differs as far as setup and number of leagues. There is also a cap on how many imports a team can have, which also varies from country to country.”
In the WBBL, Arlen could play up to 40 games, including postseason. In Australia last year, league teams played 19 regular-season games plus playoffs.
Arlen continues to enjoy the game.
“I’ve loved playing overseas. I think some keys to being able to play is to know you can, as simple as that may sound,” she said. “You have to believe and want to do it, otherwise, you will struggle. It’s hard being away from family and everything you have known. This is my ninth season, so I am used to it. But it definitely adds a different level of difficulty having my daughter with me. This past year was the first year I’ve played year-round, but luckily, I’ve had decent breaks in between to give my body a much-needed break.”
The league’s offseason is typically from May to September, which Arlen has always spent back in Iowa.
She said incredible support has allowed her to keep playing with Amaia by her side.
“The balance is sometimes difficult and being away from home is tough, but we have been beyond blessed,” Arlen said. In Sweden, Australia and here in England, we’ve had the absolute best support system. I always say it takes a village and we’ve lucked out and gotten some pretty great people around us. Amaia is such a good kid. She is extremely outgoing and so she makes this life we live easier as well. It’s such a blessing to be able to travel the world and show her things most adults I know haven’t ever seen.”
