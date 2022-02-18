DES MOINES -- The match was reminiscent of a state final from two seasons ago.
Unfortunately, this one didn’t go Cascade’s way.
In a match that stirred up memories of Aidan Noonan’s win over three-time state champion Adam Allard in 2020, Morris was tilting his opponent as time was counting down -- the same way Noonan prevented Allard from winning a fourth title -- but a whistle for a potentially dangerous hold stopped the action with just 4 seconds left.
A late surge wasn’t quite enough against an opponent running out the clock, and Morris was left on the short end of a 3-2 decision against Don Bosco’s top-ranked Caleb Coffin in the Iowa Class 1A state semifinals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
But he will still be standing on the podium tonight.
So will Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (126) and Owen Huehnergarth (195).
"It was an expectation since the start of the season,” Morris said. “Just working my butt off all season. Wouldn’t expect anything less than to be on the podium.”
A freshman ranked third at 106 pounds, Morris’ 3-minute and 26-second pin of North Tama’s No. 8 Case Monat in the quarterfinals clinched his first state medal.
He will wrestle in the consolation semifinals this morning and can finish anywhere between third and eighth.
Beckman’s Huehnergarth reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year, but the finals remained just out of reach after losing a 13-5 major decision to Don Bosco’s top-ranked Carson Tenold in the semifinals.
A fifth-place finisher last year, the fifth-ranked senior can finish as high as third and no lower than sixth.
“I thought I left it a little bit short last year. This year I’m back for it all,” said Huehnergarth, who won a 9-3 decision over Iowa City Regina’s No. 9 Ronan Poynton in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Schmidt lost a 12-0 major decision to West Sioux’s No. 2-ranked Cameron Clark in the semifinals, but beat Pleasantville’s Caleb Cook, 5-0, in the blood round to secure a medal in his second trip to state. He lost a 7-1 decision to Don Bosco’s fifth-ranked Kyler Knaack in the consolation third round and will wrestle for seventh place this morning.
“It’s a dream come true (to be on the medal stand), honestly,” Schmidt said. “Semifinals was a little bit of heartbreak, I didn’t wrestle the way I wanted to. To get a medal, it’s really rewarding and I love it. It’s a dream come true.
“From here out, whatever happens happens. But winning that last match is definitely the goal.”