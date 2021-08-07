Toward the end of the season, Sara Horsfield joked to Sydney Kennedy that she had accounted for almost all of Kennedy’s RBIs.
The true percentage will probably never be known, but Horsfield definitely accounted for a large portion of Kennedy’s 61 runs driven in.
The thing is, that was the plan.
Horsfield, Western Dubuque’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, led the state in hits and runs. Kennedy, who hit in the second spot and was the team’s ace in the pitching circle, led the state in doubles and ranked among the state’s top run producers.
It was a perfect combination for the Bobcats, who rode that 1-2 punch all the way to the Class 4A state championship.
“I just go up there with the mindset that I’m going to hit her in. She’s on base almost all the time,” said Kennedy, who totaled 30 doubles and 61 RBIs this season en route to sharing Telegraph Herald Softball Player of the Year honors with Horsfield.
All the time isn’t really an understatement, either.
Horsfield batted .547 and boasted an on-base percentage of .593 after drawing nearly twice as many walks (15) as strikeouts (8).
She scored 77 runs; Kennedy drove in 61.
You do the math.
“As soon as I get on, I know either (Sydney is) moving me or she’s getting me in,” Horsfield said. “I’m really confident being right in front of her.”
Despite both batting left-handed, the two are completely different players.
Horsfield is a speedy slap-hitter who patrols center field. Kennedy, one of three players named TH Player of the Year in 2020, developed her power stroke this year while elevating herself to be an even more dominant force in the pitching circle.
“It just took a lot of work in the offseason,” Kennedy said. “We just really worked our butts off in the offseason working on everything: defense, offense, all of it.”
Kennedy went 19-5 this season with a 1.56 earned run average. She struck out 209 and walked 42 in 157 1/3 innings. She was at her best in the postseason, allowing just eight runs in five playoff games — but never allowing a team to score in more than one inning over that stretch.
She allowed just two runs in the state semifinals and finals, striking out eight and allowing just four hits in the Bobcats’ 3-1 victory over Boone in the title game. She also belted her 30th double of the year and was named the captain of the all-tournament team.
First-year Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey — the 2021 TH Coach of the Year — plans to show video of Kennedy pitching at state to his future pitchers.
“The last three games, she made one or two bad pitches every game. And when I say a bad pitch, it just means it was around belt high,” Massey said. “That championship game, I think she had one pitch that I would call maybe a bad pitch. I mean, she just painted the corners. She did exactly what I wanted: hit spots and locations tremendously.
“It looks so easy sometimes when a good pitcher has a good game. And it’s not that easy to do that. I’ve watched that game five or six times and she just hit spots tremendously well.”
Horsfield, who also competed for Western Dubuque at the state bowling tournament, delivered perhaps the play of the game in the final, stumbling as she caught a fly ball in center and fired home to throw a runner out at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
But what she brings to the team isn’t always evident in the box score.
“She was always positive and energetic and always hustling nonstop on the field, but off the field is where she did so much work, whether it was making treats for the team or making bows for their hair or catching the eighth-graders at practice,” Massey said. “She was just so welcoming to the younger kids and made them feel like a part of the team. We never had any animosity or any hard feelings, she just did everything to make everybody feel 100% a part of the team.”
The part that did show up in the box score was what Massey built the offense around. Not only did Horsfield hit for a high average (.547), she was successful on 29 of 31 stolen-base attempts.
If Horsfield got on first, she was more than likely about to be standing on second — or racing around the bases.
“We valued every run,” Massey said. “We did whatever we could to score one run in every inning. So obviously having someone like that that can get on base and steal bases, that could move runners and was such a great baserunner, we knew three or four times in a game she was going to get up to bat and probably get on base two or three times. We were going to do whatever it took behind her to get her in. She was really that catalyst that we focused our whole offense on that if we can get her to score two or three times a game, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
What helped was Horsfield’s ability to read pitches.
Massey gave the senior a green light to run if she read a changeup or a pitch in the dirt. He didn’t often give Horsfield a straight steal sign “because I trust her more than I trust myself,” he said.
“Probably half her steals were probably just on her own,” Massey added. “If a pitch looked like it was going to be low, or a changeup, she would just take off on her own.”
With Kennedy up next and a runner on first or second, the opposing pitcher knew they were in danger.
Kennedy hit the first five home runs of her career this season. Thirty-five of her 69 hits this season went for extra bases and she ranked eighth in the state in RBIs.
If Kennedy didn’t get the job done, someone else usually did. The Bobcats had four hitters with more than 40 runs driven in this year.
“I just tried to either hit her in or hit her for an extra base or two, because I knew she was capable of it,” Kennedy said. “Just trying to get her all the way around the basepaths to score an extra run was my goal, but it was my job to move her for the other parts of the lineup, too.”
Kennedy credits Eric Munson at Gold Standard Athletics with helping bring out her power. She said Munson corrected the mechanics of her swing to help her stay on her back leg. She had just six doubles in 64 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“We worked on that a lot every week,” she said. “It just came, I guess.”
Kennedy will continue her softball career next season at Des Moines Area Community College.
Horsfield’s athletic career, meanwhile, has come to a conclusion. She plans to major in business at Kirkwood Community College.
If she never plays another softball game, she’ll be content with the way her career ended.
She said her favorite memory of playing softball will be watching from center field as Kennedy threw the final pitch of the state championship game.
“It’s starting to sink in now that my softball career is over, but I wouldn’t want to end it any other way,” she said. “I’m pretty happy with where it ended.”