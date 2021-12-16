When a broken collarbone shortened Dawson Feyen’s senior football season, the East Dubuque senior became more determined than ever to make it back on to the basketball court for as much of his final season as possible.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week averaged 20 points through his first two and a half games back, after missing just one and a half games to start the season.
“I broke my collarbone in three spots during week four of the football season,” Feyen said. “My football season was over immediately, and initially they thought I would miss more basketball than I did. I really did all that I could with my physical therapy and was happy to finally get back on the court earlier than expected.”
Feyen is a three-year starter for the Warriors and one of two returning starters from last year’s team that finished 17-1 overall.
“Dawson is so experienced at the point guard position, and it was a huge relief to have him back,” East Dubuque coach Eric Miller said. “He provides us with a huge scoring punch.”
Feyen scored 28 points against Winnebago and 17 against Cascade. In the second game of the season against Monmouth-Roseville, he was only allowed 16 minutes but scored 15 points.
“He is a kid who loves to compete, and he worked extremely hard to get back to 100 percent,” Miller said. “He’s a tireless worker and he’s grown exponentially since his freshman season. He’s the toughest kid both mentally and physically that I’ve ever coached. He has a toughness you can’t teach.”
Although he was able to practice right away with the basketball team, he was prohibited from some drills.
“Anything involving contact he couldn’t do for a while, but he did a terrific job of helping out our younger guards,” Miller said. “He has used his experience to help teach our younger kids a lot in the first couple weeks.”
With the loss of a large senior class to graduation, Feyen said he was ready to take on a larger scoring role this season.
“I knew as a senior and as a returning starter that I was going to need to step up offensively,” he said. “We have some younger guys who have also stepped up to the plate and that’s why we have had the success we’ve had so far this season.”
Dawson also competes in track and field besides basketball and football, and is looking to continue playing a sport next year at the collegiate level.
“I’m still not 100 percent sure where I’m going to go, but I know I will be playing a sport somewhere,” he said. “Losing part of the football season made me realize how quickly things can be taken from you, so right now I’m just enjoying every day of high school sports that I have left.”