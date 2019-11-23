The Cascade girls basketball team earned the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A with the release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason poll on Friday.
The Cougars are coming off a 23-2 season that ended in the state semifinals, one year removed from winning the program’s first-ever state championship. Cascade will again be led by dynamic senior guard Nicole McDermott, a Clarke University recruit and reigning TH Player of the Year.
Bellevue Marquette earned a No. 5 ranking in Class 1A after finishing 22-3 last season and losing in the state semifinals to the eventual state champs. Tori Michel and Miranda Peters return as a strong 1-2 punch in the post for the Mohawks.
Maquoketa (14-8 last season) received a No. 12 ranking in Class 4A.
Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 37 — At Manchester, Iowa: Jenna Fiedler and Emma Gile scored 18 points apiece, Maddy Maahs added 10 and the Bobcats (1-0) opened their season with a road win.
East Dubuque 56, Warren 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Sharon Mai scored a game-high 13 points, Anna Berryman added 10 points and Brianna Dietzel chipped in nine as the Warriors (2-0) used a 20-3 run in the third quarter to ice away the victory at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
Galena 47, Orangeville 27 — At Warren, Ill.: A consistent effort by the Pirates (2-0) led to victory at the Warren Turkey Tournament, powered by Sami Wasmund’s 25 points.
Prairie du Chien 72, Fennimore 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Blackhawks picked up an impressive road win to open their season, building a 14-point lead by halftime. Lily Krahn nailed four 3-pointers among her game-high 29 points for the Blackhawks.
PREP FOOTBALL
(Iowa Class 4A championship)
West Des Moines Dowling 21, West Des Moines Valley 16 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Maroons (12-1) became the first program in Iowa prep football history to win seven consecutive state championships with a victory over the Tigers (12-1), who handed Dowling its only loss of the season in Week 2.
Only five schools in the state have won seven state titles in all, making Dowling’s 10th overall championship that much more impressive. Gavin Williams rushed for 141 yards and two scores to lead the Maroons.
(Iowa Class 2A championship)
OABCIG 37, Waukon 12 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The communities of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida Grove captured their first-ever state football championship by rolling past top-seeded Waukon at the UNI-Dome. OABCIG (13-0) racked up 458 yards of total offense in the win.
(Iowa Class 1A championship)
West Lyon 50, Van Meter 14 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: West Lyon (12-1) used a 22-point second quarter to pull away from top-seeded Van Meter at the UNI-Dome and claim its fifth state championship in program history. Van Meter only allowed 74 points all season before West Lyon dialed up 50 in the win.