FORT DODGE, Iowa — What a difference a year can make.
On July 21, 2020, the Western Dubuque softball team walked off the field in Eldridge with tears running down their cheeks. Their dream of reaching the state softball tournament had just been denied by a 10-0, five-inning loss to North Scott.
Maddie Harris, then a sophomore, said that moment would be one that stuck with her and her teammates and would be a motivating factor moving forward.
Three hundred and sixty-seven days later, the Bobcats once again walked off the field with tears flowing.
It was for a drastically different reason, though.
All those long winter days in the hitting cages, trips to Davenport for practice with ace pitcher Sydney Kennedy and countless open gyms paid off.
Not only did Western Dubuque make its long-awaited return to the state tournament, the Bobcats won the whole dang thing — the first state softball championship in program history. WD was making just its second state appearance and first since 2008.
“It feels great,” Harris said after the Bobcats’ 3-1 victory over Boone in the Class 4A state title game Friday at Rogers Sports Complex. “I know for me and some of the other girls on the team, we play volleyball and we know what it’s like to lose a state championship, and that was just awful. It was an awful feeling.
“So, to come out here and actually win is pretty great.”
Despite reaching the regional final last year and returning a large portion of its roster, Western Dubuque was overlooked statewide to begin the year.
The Bobcats weren’t ranked in the preseason (only three of the eight Class 4A qualifiers were), and it took a couple weeks before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union included Western Dubuque in its top 15.
But the Bobcats weren’t focused on that. First-year coach Rex Massey often said in postgame interviews that reaching state was never his goal, but if the team continued to get better and was playing its best at the end of the season, all those goals would take care of themselves.
By the end of the season, Western Dubuque was without a doubt the best team in 4A.
The Bobcats went 35-7 and their only losses came against Class 5A opponents in the rough-and-tumble Mississippi Valley Conference — even more evidence that WD’s move from the WaMaC Conference to the MVC was a good decision.
“We have worked so hard this season and we never gave up,” designated player Maddie Heiderscheit said. “It means everything to us to bring this (championship) home to our community because there are no other fans more deserving of this. They’ve been to every game, they’ve been supporting us this whole time and we couldn’t have done it without them. It just means everything.”
It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, though.
Western Dubuque trailed in every game of the state tournament, finishing the season with a baker’s dozen come-from-behind wins.
As confident as the Bobcats were heading into the title game, they weren’t immune to the pre-game jitters.
“I was definitely a nervous wreck sitting in the dugout waiting for that game to start,” center fielder Sara Horsfield said. “But, as soon as we got two outs (in the seventh inning) and I saw Sydney pitch that last pitch, I just broke out in tears. I’ve never been so excited to get a win than today.”
As exciting as winning the state title was, Harris had a similar answer to the one she gave just more than a year ago.
“I’m excited personally to get back in the gym,” she said. “The seniors are happy to end on a win. Only one team in 4A can do that and only five teams in the state can do that. We’re all happy to get back in the gym and hopefully try for another one next year.”
Don’t bet against the Bobcats.