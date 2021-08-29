Here is a capsule look at area volleyball teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this season:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Cassandra Kirschbaum
Last season — 0-8
Outlook — The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after a winless campaign. It’s never an easy ride in the SWAL, but the hope is that another year of experience will help that program hang a couple of marks in the win column.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Keri Lawson
Last season — 11-4
Key players — Hailey Stich (Sr., OH), Maddison Carl (Jr., MH), Paige Beau (Sr., OH), Camry Neis (Sr., DS), Ella McKinley (Soph., S)
Outlook — The Cubans are lining up for a big fall season with the return of their top two hitters, but leading the charge is the dynamic Stich. She’s primed for a huge senior season after delivering 188 kills and 192 digs in a shortened season last year. Beau returns as the team’s second leading hitter with 62 kills a season ago. McKinley delivered 284 assists as a freshman last year and will only become more polished in her role. With a strong group of talent ready to emerge and build on its success, the Cubans are a team to watch come postseason.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Danielle Duerst
Last season — 9-2
Key players — Taylor Wedig (Sr., MH), Jaylyn Schwartz (Jr., OH), Kaylee Schwartz (Sr., DS), Emma Reilly (Sr., OH), Zoie Zuberbuhler (Soph., DS/L), Jaidyn Evenstad (Soph., RS), Aubrey McCarthy (Soph., S)
Outlook — The Redbirds return a nice group of players from last year’s team that went 6-0 in the SWAL over a shortened season. However, top hitter Sydney Beasley graduated and now Wedig likely steps into that role, as she had 62 kills last season. Kaylee Schwartz picked up 78 digs last year and will be key on the defensive side. Darlington won’t boast the strongest hitters in the league this fall, so chemistry on the court and communication will be key in building off its success of last season.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Jerica Nelson
Last season — 7-7
Key players — Delanee Klaas (Sr., MH), Samantha Wubben (Sr., MH), Braycee Nelson (Soph., S)
Outlook — With its top two hitters and top three in digs graduated from last season, Fennimore will be looking to find new players to step up this season. Nelson had a stellar first season as a freshman with 384 assists, and she’ll look to take it to another level despite last year’s top hitters gone. Klaas (92 kills last year) and Wubben (62 kills) appear to be the players that will need to shoulder the hitting load.
IOWA-GRANT
Co-coaches — Lois Peart and Marla Simon
Last season — 3-7
Key players — Makayla Pilling (Sr., RS/MH), Alexis Vavricka (Jr., MH), Mallory DiVall (Sr., DS/S), Jackie Hawes (Sr., OH), Ella Zimmer (Jr., DS/L), Ashley Runde (Jr., S/OH)
Outlook — The Panthers were young last season and only got younger with the graduation of three key players from a year ago, including first team all-SWAL talents in Hazel Klosterman and Mya McCarthy. While young, the players have put in a lot of time to make up for it, but will have to overcome inexperience in key positions. Pilling will lead the charge, an honorable mention league pick last year who contributed 69 kills, 19 digs, 14 blocks and 12 aces.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Kari Kabat
Last season — 8-3
Key players — Ella Chambers (Sr., L), Mallory Lindsey (Sr., S), Emma Steffes (Sr., OH), Blair Watters (Sr., MH), Kennedy Kabat (Jr., MH), Kennedy Wenger (Jr., OH)
Outlook — With six starters back in the fold, the Pointers are looking to contend for a conference championship. Kabat (99 kills), Watters (94) and Wenger (84) represent their top three hitters from last season, and all are back to improve on those marks. Chambers had 92 digs last year, and Lindsey delivered 190 assists as Mineral Point will be boasting a veteran lineup this fall. The SWAL is always tough sledding, but expect the Pointers to be in the thick of things.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Kory Bauer
Last season — 2-13
Key players — Alana Splinter (Soph., OH), Alisa Ramaker (Sr., S), Ava Curwen (Soph., OH), Bailey Schneider (Jr., MH), Jadyn Mess (Jr., RS), Kinsey Droessler (Sr., L)
Outlook — A young Wildcats team struggled at times last season, but gaining that experience and an offseason of work has the team aiming for better results this fall. Schneider had 60 kills last year and will be the team’s top returning hitter, while Droessler provided 189 digs. Ramaker is back after delivering 145 assists and earning all-SWAL first team last season. The Wildcats have the talent to make a move up the standings.