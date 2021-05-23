FARLEY, Iowa — Bryce Simon believes Saturday afternoon could have provided an early sign of big things to come from the Cascade semi-pro baseball team.
The opportunistic Reds made the most of seven hits to knock off Key West, 7-4, in the championship game of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League preseason tournament. Simon went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs to lead the Reds’ offense.
“Traditionally, the last few years we haven’t taken advantage of our opportunities in this tournament and it kind of showed that we weren’t quite ready for the season yet,” said Simon, an outfielder who recently completed an all-Heart of America Conference junior season at Clarke University. “Today, we took advantage of the opportunities we haven’t in this tournament.
“This should give a lot of guys confidence going into the season. Whether you hit or didn’t, we won a championship, and that always makes guys feel a little more confident going into the season.”
Brock Simon earned the pitching win after allowing two runs on four hits. He fanned five and worked around seven walks and a hit batsman.
“Pitch calling was the key,” said Brock Simon, the defensive player of the year in the American Rivers Conference for the University of Dubuque basketball team. “Obviously, they’re a good hitting team, but I had my offspeed stuff working, instead of feeding them fastballs, when they usually hammer. You have to be able to throw offspeed pitches for strikes against them.
“It’s nice to come out on top in the first tournament of the year. Hopefully, it gives us a shot of momentum for the rest of the summer.”
The Reds opened the scoring in the fourth after Austin Gehl led off with the first hit of the game for either side and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Bryce Simon’s double that one-hopped the centerfield fence.
Key West responded in the bottom of the inning with its first hit, a towering home run to right field by Clarke freshman Johnny Blake.
The Reds took command with a four-run fifth. Gehl drove in the first run with a solid RBI single to left, and a second run came across on an error. Bryce Simon poked a single the opposite way to leftfield to make it 4-1 and chase starter Anthony Ruden, then used a head’s up baserunning play to hustle home on a comebacker to reliever Andrew Redman.
Devin Hurdle made it 5-1 by poking an RBI single the opposite way through the right side of the infield in the sixth inning. Bryce Simon drew a bases-loaded walk off reliever Blake for Cascade’s final run.
Key West rallied in the seventh, when Solen Munson drew a bases-loaded walk and Michael Blake drove in a run by reacing on a fielder’s choice. But reliever Blake Simon avoided further damage by coaxing Ben Oglesby into a game-ending pop-up to Hurdle at second base.
The next semi-pro tournament on the schedule begins this week at Bellevue.